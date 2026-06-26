Texas A&M Baseball To Partake in Bruce Bolt College Classic During 2027 Season

For the past handful of seasons, the Texas A&M Aggies have taken part in a series of games against non-conference opponents in benefit of various Major League Baseball foundations.

The most recent seasons have seen the Aggies travel to either Globe Life Park in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers, or Daikin Park (formerly Minute Maid Park) in Houston, the ballpark that the Houston Astros call home.

And for the 2027 season, the Aggies will be making the shorter drive, about 90 miles, to the largest city in the Lone Star State for another "college classic" weekend.

Texas A&M To Play in 2027 Bruce Bolt College Classic

Texas A&M pitcher Aiden Sims on the mound. | Texas A&M Athletics

Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the Maroon and White would be partaking in the 2027 Bruce Bolt College Classic, which will benefit the Astros Foundation and run from March 5-7, 2027.

The Aggies will play three games during the weekend alongside the Houston Cougars, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Louisville Cardinals, UConn Huskies, and Utah Utes.

Texas A&M is currently spotted in the primetime slots for all three nights, starting off on that Friday at 7:05 PM against Louisville, followed by Louisiana at the same time Saturday, and finishing out against the hometown Cougars at 6:05 PM to close out the weekend.

The Aggies partook in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field this past season, defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies and Arizona State Sun Devils, but falling to the No. 1 UCLA Bruins.

Texas A&M's most recent trip to the Astros' home park took place two seasons ago at the 2025 Astros Foundation College Classic, where the No. 1 Aggie team quickly took two blows to start the weekend at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys, before securing a run-rule victory over the Rice Owls.

However, the damage done in the first two games was a catalyst for the disaster that was the 2025 season for the team, their first under head coach Michael Earley, and after rebounding in 2026, this trip to Space City should be much more enjoyable for the Aggies as well as the 12th Man.

Here is the full schedule for the 2027 Bruce Bolt College Classic:

Friday, March 5

11:05 a.m. – UConn vs. Houston

3:05 p.m. – Utah vs. Louisiana

7:05 p.m. – Texas A&M vs. Louisville

***

Saturday, March 6

11:05 a.m. – Utah vs. UConn

3:05 p.m. – Louisville vs. Houston

7:05 p.m. – Louisiana vs. Texas A&M

***

Sunday, March 7

10:05 a.m. – Louisville vs. Utah

2:05 p.m. – UConn vs. Louisiana

6:05 p.m. – Houston vs. Texas A&M

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