Three Early Standouts From Texas A&M Football Fall Camp

Texas A&M enters its first full week of fall camp, and despite it still being very early in the process, there have already been some standout players.

Beyond the expected names like quarterback Marcel Reed, running back Rueben Owens, or even safety Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M has players starting to take the next step to help them this season.

After making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, and then losing 10 NFL Draft picks this offseason, Texas A&M will need some of its depth to develop into contributors.

So far, through the first few days of fall camp, it seems like that is happening at a couple of positions.

Terry Bussey

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Texas A&M looks to learn who it can rely on outside of Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton at wide receiver, the junior former five-star prospect is becoming an early favorite. Bussey caught the attention of media members immediately at the start of fall camp after an offseason where he seemingly put on more muscle mass.

While Bussey certainly looked bigger when lining up for routes on air, he didn’t wait long to quell any concerns about his explosiveness with the added mass. Impressing in routes on air and versus defensive backs.

He even brought in a highlight one-handed catch during practice on Sunday.

Anto Saka

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Northwestern defensive lineman Anto Saka speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the loss of Cashius Howell, Texas A&M’s leading pass-rusher from a season ago, the Aggies are left without a single player who registered more than four sacks. Safety Dalton Brooks is actually Texas A&M’s top returner in sacks from last season.

Which makes the emergence of Northwestern transfer, Anto Saka, a welcomed one for Texas A&M. Texas A&M Aggies on SI’s Aaron Raley recently noted how Saka was exhibiting explosiveness throughout his work early in fall camp, something the Aggies will certainly need off the edge.

Jordan Shaw

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) and cornerback Jordan Shaw (8) tackle Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former transfer, although one who was on the roster last season, Jordan Shaw is finally in the running for a starting role. He currently holds the edge to be the Aggies’ starting nickel, even though he’s facing stiff competition from Bryce Anderson and others.

It is still too early to safely say that Shaw will be the trusted man at nickel this season. Shaw has shown promising signs that his prior production at Washington will translate over to the Texas A&M offense.