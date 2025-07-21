Texas A&M Commit Chooses MLB Path Over Aggieland
After committing to Texas A&M as a two-way player, Blaine Bullard also heard his name called in the 2025 MLB Draft, making him face a tough decision. Well, that decision was dealt with as Bullard and the Toronto Blue Jays made history, as the franchise signed Bullard for nearly $1.7 million.
Bullard, the 6'2 180 180-pound outfielder/left-handed pitcher, is a one-of-a-kind talent coming out of Klein, Texas. After committing to Texas A&M, Bullard heard his name called during the 12th round of the MLB Draft, forcing him to decide if he wanted to play college ball in College Station or make his way to the show with the Blue Jays.
Alongside Bullard, there were four other Texas A&M commits who were selected in the MLB Draft that have yet to make a decision.
After being drafted in the 12th round by the Blue Jays, some people were shocked that he went so late in the draft, but knew it was because his chances of going straight from high school to pro ball were slim since he signed with Texas A&M.
The Blue Jays were incredibly persistent, though, on Bullard, signing him to a historic bonus of 1.697 million dollars, the highest bonus ever given to a 12th-round draft pick. Experts said that Bullard has the talent of a third or even second-round pick, yet his desire to play at Texas A&M went beyond that, hence why he was selected in the twelfth round.
As a senior at Klein Cain High School, Bullard hit off the charts with an astonishing .444 batting average to pair with 40 hits, 17 RBI, and seven home runs.
Where Does This Leave Texas A&M?
With Bullard going to pro ball, where does this leave Texas A&M? Even though Bullard was one of the best players in the upcoming class, the Aggies have been dominant this offseason, signing players left and right to ensure a winning 2025-26 baseball season.
Head coach Michael Earley and his recruiting staff have also gone deep into the transfer portal, snagging some top picks as they have received players like Chris Hacopian, Maddox Latta, Ethan Darden and many more.
A two-way player like Bullard is rare to come across, though, and it will be interesting to see if he continues to play two ways, as it is extremely rare and a hard task to do in the major leagues.