2 Texas A&M Standouts Go In 1st Round of MLB Mock Draft

With Texas A&M's baseball season sneaking up, two Aggies have been named to MLB Pipeline's first 2026 Mock Draft. With the 2026 draft order officially being set, On3 has reported its predictions on where the top 40 players will land, which showcases two Aggies.

During the 2025 MLB Draft, the Aggies had seven players who were drafted across multiple Major League Baseball clubs. Jace LaViolette, Justin Lamkin, Kaeden Kent, Myles Patton, Kaiden Wilson, Wyatt Henseler, and Ryan Prager were all a part of the 2025 MLB Draft.

With seven players going to the big leagues, coach Michael Earley was forced to hit the transfer portal and find some players to step into these roles. He was able to pull one of the top prospects from the portal in Chris Hacopian, a name to listen for this 2026 season.

SS Chris Hacopian- No. 14 Miami Marlins

Chris Hacopian of Y-D . Cape League baseball Aug. 1 2025 | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top names in the portal was that of Hacopian, and lucky for the Aggies, they were able to land one of the best infielders in the country. On3 has Hacopian as the overall No. 14 pick in the 2026 Draft heading to the Marlins, yet that is all depending on how he plays in his first year at A&M.

Kent was a long-time shortstop for the Aggies, and with him headed to the MLB, Hacopian will step into that role and bring a lot of offense and defense to the ball club. Hacopian spent two years at Maryland, where he was awarded Second Team All-Big 10 in 2024 and 2025.

Hacopian batted an impressive .375 during the 2025 season, which showcased 72 hits, 14 home runs and only 19 strikeouts on the season as a whole. After the rocky season the Aggies had last year, Hacopian is a player who can turn this ball club back around.

OF Caden Sorrell- No. 18 Cincinnati Reds

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits a RBI single against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Entering his third season with the Aggies is outfielder Caden Sorrell, who has been a constant force for A&M's offense. Last season, he hit .337, yet he was out for half of the season dealing with an injury.

His return in late March gave the Aggies much more offense in the batter's box as Sorrell was able to muster up 32 hits, 32 RBIs, and 12 home runs in just 26 games. One of his most impressive games last season came against Tennessee, where he was able to record two home runs in the Aggies' 9-3 win over the Volunteers.

Sorrell has been a constant force for A&M on both offense and defense, when he is healthy, while Hacopian is new to the ball club this year, yet fans are excited to see him in a Maroon and White uniform.