Texas A&M Postpones Ranked Matchup vs. Auburn

The regular season for college baseball is winding down, and every game matters with the SEC Tournament fewer than three weeks away. However, the Texas A&M Aggies' anticipated top-10 matchup with the Auburn Tigers will have to wait another day.

Due to “predicted inclement weather,” the Aggies are rescheduling the series opener against the Tigers, according to a press release. This sets up a weekend doubleheader that could have a strong impact on the SEC standings.

What’s Next for No. 7 Texas A&M Baseball After Weather Delay?

Texas A&M infielder Boston Kellner fields against Florida during an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M is coming off a successful weekend series with the Florida Gators, who were ranked 21st in the nation. Despite dropping the series opener by seven last Friday, the Aggies rebounded and won the next two contests, outscoring the Gators 15–14 in the aggregate.

Looking to carry that momentum with three remaining series in conference play, Texas A&M had a highly anticipated matchup at home against No. 8 Auburn. It was the Aggies’ first top-10 opponent since the Texas Longhorns in April in College Station, Texas, which resulted in a 2–0 sweep for the home team.

Much like the series against Texas, which resulted in Game 3 being cancelled, nature is playing a factor in the series with Auburn. Due to “predicted inclement weather,” Game 1 has been postponed, setting up a doubleheader on Saturday, May 2.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, with Game 2 to follow 45 minutes after the first game ends. Game 3 on Sunday, May 3, is not expected to be affected.

Tonight's game is postponed. We will now play a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 1PM, with game two beginning 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.



Our recognition of the Mark Massey Legacy Foundation will now be celebrated tomorrow during both games 👍



More info:… pic.twitter.com/jD8VlsPvRo — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) May 1, 2026

This season, the Aggies have played in multiple doubleheaders. They faced Oakland twice on March 6 — winning 6–3 and 10–2 — and Vanderbilt twice on April 3 — winning 8–4 and 12–0, the latter in seven innings.

This is also the third time in four weeks that Texas A&M has had its schedule affected by the weather; Game 3 against Texas was cancelled on April 12, as was a midweek game against UTSA on April 21. The Aggies have had to pivot on short notice multiple times this season.

The doubleheader on Saturday, while difficult, will give the Aggies important experience as the postseason approaches. The postseason in college baseball is grueling, and a doubleheader will test the team's resolve under unideal circumstances.

In Year 1 under head coach Michael Earley, Texas A&M reached the SEC Tournament quarterfinals but failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, breaking a three-season streak. This adversity has helped shape the 2026 roster; the team ranks inside the top 10 and hopes to go on a deep postseason run.

Following the series against Auburn, Texas A&M has a midweek against Prairie View A&M on May 5, the final of the season. The Aggies then travel to Oxford, Miss., to face the Ole Miss Rebels and then conclude their season the next week at home against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.