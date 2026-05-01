Michael Earley Provides Positive Texas A&M Injury News Before Auburn Series

The 2026 regular season is on the decline, and the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies have three series remaining before they begin setting their sights on a national title again.

However, the first thing they need to prioritize is the health of all of their players, especially their starters, and second baseman Chris Hacopian has taken quite a beating the past couple of weeks, from taking a pitch to the face against the LSU Tigers to this past weekend against the Florida Gators where he collided with right fielder Jorian Wilson.

Thankfully, it doesn't seem that any of that will get in the way of the star transfer suiting up for the weekend as the No. 8 Auburn Tigers pay a visit to College Station.

Hacopian "Highly Likely" To Suit Up vs. No. 8 Auburn

Thursday afternoon, during his pre-weekend press conference, head coach Michael Earley gave an update on his starting three-hole hitter, and it should give the 12th Man a sense of positivity heading into the top 10 matchup coming up.

"He (Hacopian) seems a lot better to me," Earley said. "I actually saw him today, and it looked like he was moving around a lot better yesterday."

Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley on health of 2B Chris Hacopian after colliding with RF Jorian Wilson last weekend:



Also of note, Earley said Hacopian had a root canal after getting hit in the face at LSU and still made it out to BP. pic.twitter.com/cIzCgCKhbh — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) April 30, 2026

And for those wondering how daunting that hit by pitch he suffered against the Tigers a couple of weeks ago, the injury even required some dental work to fully heal.

"He actually had to have a root canal done when he got hit in the face, and I really can't speak enough on the kid's toughness," the head coach continued. "I've never had a root canal, but I've heard it's not a great experience."

In terms of whether the home park can expect the former Maryland Terrapin in the lineup against Auburn this weekend, Coach Earley seemed to exert nothing but positive implications.

"I would say it's highly likely that he plays," said Earley. "I can't foresee him not, but I haven't seen him move around today."

While injuries have put a damper on what is expected to be Hacopian's lone season with Texas A&M, he has been productive in the time where his name has been in the starting nine, batting .297 at the plate to go along with five home runs and 23 runs batted in.

Game 1 between the two top 10 SEC schools is currently set for 7:00 PM on Friday.

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