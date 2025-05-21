Texas A&M Star Jace LaViolette Snaps Slump In Major Way
The Texas A&M Aggies are playing for their postseason lives, and junior center fielder Jace LaViolette is not ready to go home. The Aggies’ star showed exactly why he was named All-SEC with his heroics in A&M’s SEC Tournament bout against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
After taking an early 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to junior second baseman Ben Royo’s RBI single and graduate designated hitter Hayden Schott crossing the plate on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, LaViolette got the perfect opportunity to bust the game wide open.
Stepping up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out, LaViolette had a look in his eye and a look of determination that had not been seen since last season’s College World Series run. The Katy, Texas native showed the same patience he had last season and refrained from chasing breaking balls.
He took the first ball, then fouled another off. The next pitch rocketed off the bat and looked like a no-doubt homer until it hooked foul at the last possible second. Two pitches later, the southpaw slugger would do it again, only to keep it within the poles.
LaViolette’s grand slam ended his 18-at-bat hitless streak and gave the Aggies a spark.
In order to keep their postseason hopes alive, the Aggies will need to make a run in the SEC Tournament. The preseason No. 1 team had a forgettable regular season but has a golden opportunity to salvage its season.