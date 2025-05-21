All Aggies

Texas A&M Star Jace LaViolette Snaps Slump In Major Way

The Aggies took on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M Aggies are playing for their postseason lives, and junior center fielder Jace LaViolette is not ready to go home. The Aggies’ star showed exactly why he was named All-SEC with his heroics in A&M’s SEC Tournament bout against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

After taking an early 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to junior second baseman Ben Royo’s RBI single and graduate designated hitter Hayden Schott crossing the plate on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, LaViolette got the perfect opportunity to bust the game wide open.

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) takes third base against the Kentucky Wildcats during the sixth inning at Ch
Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) takes third base against the Kentucky Wildcats during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Stepping up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out, LaViolette had a look in his eye and a look of determination that had not been seen since last season’s College World Series run. The Katy, Texas native showed the same patience he had last season and refrained from chasing breaking balls.

He took the first ball, then fouled another off. The next pitch rocketed off the bat and looked like a no-doubt homer until it hooked foul at the last possible second. Two pitches later, the southpaw slugger would do it again, only to keep it within the poles.

LaViolette’s grand slam ended his 18-at-bat hitless streak and gave the Aggies a spark.

In order to keep their postseason hopes alive, the Aggies will need to make a run in the SEC Tournament. The preseason No. 1 team had a forgettable regular season but has a golden opportunity to salvage its season.

feed

Published
DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He is a senior journalism major with a sport management minor at Texas A&M. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also serves as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

Home/Baseball