Texas A&M Aggies Star Jace LaViolette Named To All-SEC Team

The SEC All-Conference teams were announced Monday.

Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette (17) smiles during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette (17) smiles during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M baseball’s 2025 season did not live up to the lofty expectations placed on it to start the year. Ranked as the No. 1 team heading into the season, the Aggies looked to finish what they started in 2024 with a new coach and a hungry team.

Despite the team’s struggles, junior center fielder Jace LaViolette earned a Second Team All-SEC nod. LaViolette shares the honor with Georgia outfielder Robbie Burnett. It is the third All-Conference award and adds to the southpaw slugger’s extensive collegiate resume.

Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) and designated hitter Hayden Schott (5) celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

LaViolette made history this season when he broke the Aggies’ career home run record against the Kentucky Wildcats. His record-setting knock marked his 57th homer, toppling Daylan Holt‘s 56 round-trippers.

The Katy, Texas native played a major role in the Aggies’ 2024 College World Series run, hitting .305 while recording 97 hits for 29 home runs and 78 RBIs. His explosive bat propelled him to be in the conversation to be the preseason No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

His production slipped in 2025, where he recorded a .259 batting average with 49 hits for 17 homers and 55 RBIs, which hurt his draft stock and dropped him to the projected No. 7 pick.

A&M will be playing for a shot at a regional berth when it plays in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday. To have a fighting chance at a national title run, the Aggies will need to make a deep run in the conference tournament. The 14-seed Aggies will take on the 11-seed Mississippi Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m.

