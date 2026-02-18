Texas A&M Star Surprisingly Left Off Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft

Head coach Mike Elko has started to deliver on the developmental failures that plagued Texas A&M football for years. While the Aggies have emerged as a recruiting power, only recently has that led to influence in the NFL draft.

With 13 players invited to the 2026 NFL combine — an event record — Texas A&M has the opportunity to push for one of the deepest classes in the history of the NFL draft. However, one big name was left off NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft 2.0 despite regularly being mocked in the first round.

Texas A&M Star Left Off Daniel Jeremiah’s Latest Mock Draft

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after sacking Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As the lead NFL draft analyst for NFL.com and NFL Network, Jeremiah’s mock drafts often have a lot of impact on the NFL draft community. He once said, “I do my mock drafts with my ears. I do my top 50 rankings with my eyes.”

When players fall and rise in his mock drafts, it leads people to ask questions. Given Jeremiah’s connections, it could be an indication of confidence from people inside the league.

Jeremiah released his second mock draft of the 2026 NFL draft cycle on Feb. 17; his initial mock draft was published a few weeks earlier on Jan. 26. He introduced three new names in his mock draft 2.0, but other players had to drop — and no one fell as precipitously as Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell.

Howell was one of the biggest losers in Jeremiah’s updated mock draft, falling from No. 15 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) in his mock draft 1.0 to outside of the first round in his newest mock. Jeremiah had previously called Howell one of his ”favorite” players, complimenting his play speed and production.

“One of my favorite players to study, Howell plays 100 mph at all times and has the production to back it up (27 career sacks, 35.5 tackles for loss),” Jeremiah said in his mock draft 1.0.

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Howell and Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood (No. 12 to No. 29) were the only two players to fall double-digit spots in the updated mock draft, with Howell being one of three names dropped out of the first round entirely.

Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell and Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor also fell out of the first round, being replaced by Missouri edge rusher Zion Young, Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields and Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion.

While Howell is commonly mocked as a first-round pick, there are plenty of reasons the NFL may have concerns with his projection. He reportedly has a sub-31” arm length, which is often below the threshold teams have for early-round prospects at EDGE. Jeremiah likely heard similar concerns, prompting his updated mock draft.

However, using his “eyes” for his big board, Jeremiah ranked Howell at No. 17. He also ranked him No. 4 among edge rushers, including Ohio State’s Arvell Reese as an edge rusher rather than an off-ball linebacker.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“He lacks ideal length, but it didn't cause him problems in the games I studied,” Jeremiah said in his top 50, published on Jan. 27. “As a pass rusher, he wins in a variety of ways. … I know he lacks prototypical measurements, but a smart team will set that aside and add an energetic force off the edge.”

Howell has defied the limitations of his measurements so far in his career. In 2023, he led the MAC in sacks, and he finished second in sacks in the SEC in 2025 after transferring to Texas A&M in 2024.

He played behind multiple top-75 defensive line prospects as a redshirt junior: Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner. This likely aided in his development, as Howell shows a proficiency at utilizing different moves and techniques to win against tackles on the edge.

In his five-year college career, he recorded 27 sacks, 35.5 tackles for a loss and forced three fumbles. He saved his best season for last, being named a unanimous All-American and logging an elite PFF pass-rushing grade of 90.3 during the regular season — his third season above 87.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Some of his best moments came as a pure pass rusher. Against Arkansas, he recorded eight pressures on 33 pass-rush snaps, and he sacked Utah State’s quarterback on three straight plays, single-handedly ending a possession.

If the league views him as an undersized designated pass rusher, Howell could fall out of the first round, as Jeremiah projected. However, teams are always searching for pass-rush productivity, and Howell could be a mercenary worth targeting.

Some teams may still view Howell as an every-down edge, though, which could elevate him into a first-round prospect. Against the run, Jeremiah says Howell “can roll his hips and utilize leverage to set the edge. He has the burst to knife through to make plays behind the line of scrimmage, and he chases with outstanding effort on the back side.”

If Howell can impress scouts and teams at the NFL combine that are willing to overlook his arm length, he could be the first Aggie off the board in 2026.