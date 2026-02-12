Texas A&M Lands Four Names on Dane Brugler's Early 2026 NFL Draft Top-100

The 2026 NFL Draft cycle is officially underway, and early draft boards are already giving us a snapshot of which programs are positioned to send elite talent to the next level. Earlier this week, The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his official top-100 prospects for this year's draft class.

After an 11-win season that resulted in a trip to the College Football Playoff, Texas A&M is expected to have several top-end prospects in this year's draft. Four Aggies cracked Brugler's top-100 prospects: wide receiver KC Concepcion (No. 22), edge rusher Cashius Howell (No. 29), guard Chase Bisontis (No. 43), and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (No. 96).

One thing that sets Texas A&M apart from other programs is that the NFL interest isn't coming from just one position or side of the football. It's spread across multiple positions, which says something about the overall level of talent on the roster.

Where Each Aggie Stacks Up

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At No. 22, Concepcion is the first Aggie to appear on Brugler's list of top-100 draft prospects. The wide receiver totaled 61 receptions for 919 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for Texas A&M this past season. Concepcion is high on many draft boards, and for good reason. Not only is he a wideout that can create separation, but he's also shown that he can make defenders miss in the open field.

There's also something to be said about Concepcion's projection in the NFL. Based on his rating as a draft prospect, it appears as though many scouts and owners expect Concepcion to be a contributor early on in his NFL career.

A little further down the list at No. 29 is Howell. The edge rusher played a massive role in Texas A&M's defensive identity, consistently finding his way into opposing backfields. Howell recorded 31 total tackles for the Aggies in 2025, and more importantly, sacked opposing quarterbacks 11.5 times.

Bisontis is the first offensive line piece to be labeled a top-100 prospect by Brugler at No. 43. The Ramsey, New Jersey native began his career at right tackle on the Aggies' offensive line, but transitioned over to left guard, where he played during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Bisontis has the ideal frame and build for an NFL-caliber offensive lineman. His ability to slide across the offensive line is likely something that separates him from other prospects in the trenches.

Zuhn III rounds out the four top-100 prospects coming from College Station. A four-year starter for the Aggies, Zuhn III has been one of the more impressive left tackles across college football. Not only did he play a major role in the Aggies' winning their first 11 games, but he also improved his draft stock by playing at an elite level in the SEC.

Recommended Articles