The Series Finale Between Texas A&M and Texas Just Got Some Unfortunate News

In a test of patience between the 12th Man and Mother Nature, the rain unfortunately came out on top at Blue Bell Park in College Station.

After an over eight-hour weather delay, the news that no one wanted to hear went out over the PA system, that the third and final game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns was cancelled.

In the end, the weather was too much for the teams and grounds crews to handle, and they were unable to get the tarp off the field and ready for SEC play by the curfew.

Texas A&M-Texas Finale Cancelled After Lengthy Weather Delay

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com

Originally planned for 1:00 PM, a shower greeted fans into Blue Bell Park upon entry, and after numerous postponements, the tarp was never lifted in College Station, and the Longhorns even packed their bags and headed for the bus before the official announcement.

With that, the Aggies take a 2-0 series sweep over their rivals and former head coach from Austin.

The precipitation aspect of the water cycle also greeted Blue Bell Park yesterday during the bottom of the first inning, causing an almost two-hour delay before play finally resumed.

Yesterday's game, after the delay, saw Michael Earley's squad rack up runs quick, fast, and in a hurry, as Nico Partida's two-run double before the pause lead to another two-run double by catcher Bear Harrison and 11 batters in the inning later, and the Ags were sitting pretty with an 8-1 lead, a lead that they held for the rest of the contest as they defeated the Horns, 11-4.

Friday night's contest saw the two SEC heavyweights go blow for blow, trading runs for the majority of the night before Texas A&M finally pulled away in the latter third of the game thanks to elite pitching from Clayton Freshcorn.

Even though the righty surrendered a pair of back-to-back jacks in the top of the ninth to put A&M's lead to one run, the pressure didn't get to the junior arm, and it resulted in him picking up his seventh save of the year as A&M won, 9-8.

Now armed with the highest of confidence, the Aggies will host another Lone Star team for some midweek action on Tuesday when they welcome the Houston Cougars to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

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