What To Watch For in Texas A&M vs LSU Weekend Series

Callin’ Baton Rouge. Sweet Baton Rouge.

This weekend, Texas A&M baseball travels to the Bayou to take on LSU in another series with major implications for the SEC standings and staying in the running to host a Regional or Super Regional.

All weekend will feature two high-powered lineups and two dominant pitching staffs squaring off at Alex Box Stadium. The Aggies have won their last series, while LSU has won two of its last three series.

A&M vs LSU Preview

same standard, different city 😤 pic.twitter.com/j6Y6ukH9A2 — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) April 17, 2026

Head coach Michael Earley is the skipper for A&M, and LSU’s leader is head coach Jay Johnson, who will take on each other for the fourth time. Earley won two of the three contests that took place in College Station last season, but both have different rosters.

A&M’s roster features a ton of arms that are going to need to go deep in games this weekend, especially since the rotation has been getting shuffled and is not officially set, so there are a lot of questions surrounding the decision between the coaching staff.

Right now, it is anticipated that the Aggies will see redshirt junior Shane Sdao on the mound and sophomore Aiden Sims on Saturday or Sunday, with the other pitcher still to be determined.

As for LSU’s pitching staff, it features three solid arms, including right-handers Casan Evans and Grant Fontenot, along with left-handed pitcher William Schmidt. As a unit, their ERA sits at a .484 ERA while A&M’s is at .473.

Johnson’s crew is also trying to make the best of their at-bats with a .385 batting average. Their slugging percentage is at .494, along with a .409 on-base percentage. Earley’s troops are batting .316 with a .590 slugging percentage and a .451 on-base percentage.

In the SEC, the Tigers are No. 7 in batting, and A&M is No. 3 overall. On the rubber, the difference is that A&M is No. 14 in the conference in pitching and LSU is No. 13 overall.

A&M holds a 28-7 record with one complete game and nine saves. Their pitching staff has thrown 291 innings and given up 293 hits and 161 runs, of which 153 were earned. LSU is 23-15 overall with 325.2 innings pitched. They have allowed 274 hits, resulting in 207 runs, of which 175 were earned.

Whichever team can get one of their aces to go deeper in the game might determine the outcome of this series. If it’s not pitching that wins it, it will be the sluggers who might break the game open.

All eyes will be on how each team responds to pressure situations.

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