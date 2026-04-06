Where Texas A&M Baseball Ranks After Home Series Win Vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

There was plenty of change for the Texas A&M Aggies on the diamond during their weekend series against the Vanderbilt Commodores, from shifting schedules thanks to inclement weather to adjusting on the fly after Juan Vargas landed awkwardly on his ankle in Game 1.

Nonetheless, the changes still brought success to the Maroon and White, as Friday's doubleheader saw the Aggies take an 8-4 and then a 12-0 run rule-shortened win, redeeming themselves for the 14-8 loss they suffered during the series opener Thursday night.

A form of redemption that gave the Ags some more props in the national spotlight.

Texas A&M Moves To No. 18 In D1Baseball Top 25

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2). | 12thMan.com

In the updated Top 25 rankings Monday morning, Texas A&M earned a two-spot promotion from last week, going from No. 20 up to No. 18.

The wins bring A&M to 25-6 overall and 7-5 in SEC play in the 2026 season, already five wins away from matching their win total from last season.

The top three of the weekly listing remains the same, with UCLA, Texas, and Georgia Tech all holding their own throughout the week.

The Alabama Crimson Tide saw a huge jump in the list this week, going from No. 16 to No. 8 after taking a series in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners, who took No. 16 after sitting at No. 11 last week.

The LSU Tigers returned to the rankings after winning in Knoxville over the Tennessee Volunteers, which included a series finale that saw the Tigers score 10 runs in extra innings to down the Vols 16-6 in front of their home crowd.

As for Texas A&M, they hit the road for their midweek contest for the first time this year when they travel to San Marcos to take on Texas State before they welcome the Texas Longhorns to College Station this weekend in Jim Schlossnagle's first trip to Aggieland since his shocking departure in June 2024.

Here is the updated Top 25, courtesy of D1Baseball.com:

1) UCLA Bruins

2) Texas Longhorns

3) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

4) Georgia Bulldogs

5) Florida State Seminoles

6) North Carolina Tar Heels

7) Oregon State Beavers

8) Alabama Crimson Tide

9) Mississippi State Bulldogs

10) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

11) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

12) UCF Knights

13) Virginia Cavaliers

14) USC Trojans

15) Auburn Tigers

16) Oklahoma Sooners

17) West Virginia Mountaineers

18) Texas A&M Aggies

19) Nebraska Cornhuskers

20) Arizona State Sun Devils

21) Oregon Ducks

22) Arkansas Razorbacks

23) Boston College Eagles

24) LSU Tigers

25) Ole Miss Rebels

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