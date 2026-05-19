Multiple Texas A&M Baseball Players Gifted All-SEC Honors

2026 was the season that the Texas A&M Aggies and specifically head coach Michael Earley needed after a 30-26 effort in the 2025 season that saw them muster together a 11-19 conference record.

The Aggies compiled a 39-13 overall record in 2026, with a much-improved 18-11 record against SEC opponents, in a season that saw the team dodge their way through injuries all the way to a No. 3 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

And before the Aggies flip the switch into national championship contender mode, there is some cause for celebration after the SEC announced their all-conference teams, with which Texas A&M was plenty involved.

Six Texas A&M Aggies Secure All-SEC Spots

Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn | 12thMan.com

In the first team sat first baseman Gavin Grahovac, outfielder Caden Sorrell, second baseman Chris Hacopian, and right-handed relief pitcher Clayton Freshcorn, with Grahovac and Sorrell also securing spots on the All-Defensive team.

And on the freshman team sat two-thirds of the team's elite freshmen from the season, outfielder Jorian Wilson and third baseman Nico Partida.

Grahovac, who was also awarded the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, posted 19 home runs and career-highs in both batting average with .351 as well as 71 RBIs.

Grahovac's eye at the plate also showed improvement, only striking out 38 times as opposed to the 95 times he got strike three in his last full season.

Sorrell really got to shine in the 2026 season after Jace LaViolette was drafted in the 2025 MLB Draft last summer, recording 23 home runs, the exact total of his first two seasons combined, which included five multi-homer games and 74 runs batted in to go along with a .343 batting average and a .768 slugging percentage.

Hacopian, in his first season in College Station after transferring over from the Maryland Terrapins, had the beginning of his season marred by injury, but when he was on the field for the 37 games he was for Michael Earley and crew, he was as advertised with a .315 batting average, nine home runs, and 33 runs batted in.

Freshcorn established himself as the most reliable arm in what was an unstable Texas A&M bullpen throughout the 2026 season, appearing in 24 games and putting together a 3-2 record with 12 saves and 50 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched on the year.

It took a while for Jorian Wilson to make his way into the everyday lineup with Terrence Kiel II holding down right field duties to begin the year, but once his size and strength were put on display to the 12th Man, it was hard to make the Hallettsville native ride the bench, and he showed it by going 6-for-13 at the plate during the weekend against the Missouri Tigers, which earned Wilson SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Partida also had a memorable weekend in Columbia, highlighted by a two-homer Game 2 during a remarkable freshman campaign that saw him finish with a .317 batting average, 12 home runs, and 41 runs batted in.

The Aggies now shift their focus to whoever their first opponent in the SEC Tournament is, which will take place at 7:00 PM this Friday, May 22.

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