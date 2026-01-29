3 Georgia Players To Watch When Texas A&M Visits Athens

Who’s that coming down the track?

It’s the mean machine in the Maroon and White. Well, it’s the Red and Black.

But, Texas A&M hopes to be that mean machine heading into the weekend against Georgia when head coach Bucky McMillan’s team hits the road to take on coach Mike White’s program.

When these two schools collide on the court, it will be an offensive and defensive showing for both squads, but who should A&M be concerned about defensively? Perhaps, it’s these three players who have cashed in for Georgia on numerous occasions.

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Guard

Not just No. 1 in the overall SEC rankings but —



No. 1 in Assists Per Game

No. 1 in Bench PPG

No. 1 in TO Forced Per Game#GigEm | #BuckyBall pic.twitter.com/aAsT9sQiIJ — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 27, 2026

After electing to hit the transfer portal when California wasn't the right program, Jeremiah Wilkinson found the right home in Athens, Georgia, to play for the Bulldogs in his first season there as only a sophomore. During his stint with the team, he has been nothing short of amazing, leading the team with 17.7 points per game.

Not only does he score, but he plays a ton, ranking second-most among players with minutes on the floor at 25. In his 20 appearances this year, he has recorded 1.9 rebounds per game to go along with his 1.9 assists. Defenders have issues covering him because he has great footwork and eye discipline to penetrate through traffic and get to the basket or find the open space from mid-range or behind the arc.

From deep, he is a 37.4 percent shooter, while he is also a 43.1 percent shooter from the field. His best performance of the 2025-26 campaign came against Ole Miss in the 97-95 loss, when he recorded 32 points, going 9 of 19 from the field and 6 of 12 from three. This guy can flat-out shoot the basketball.

Blue Cain, Guard

Listed at 6-foot-5, the Knoxville, Tennessee, native has been one of the veterans of the Georgia program in his third season there. In all three seasons, he averaged 20 or more minutes, and averaged seven or more points in each season.

Throughout his time with Georgia, he has also appeared in over 90 games and been a solid shooter from three, but has cooled down this year, going under 30 percent after being over 30 the last two seasons. Right now, he is shooting 25.5 percent from three, and 46.2 percent from the field.

As a junior, he is also averaging 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. One of his top performances of the year came against Cincinnati, where he registered 22 points, which was his season-high. There have been only four games in which he has not been in double digits, as he continues to heat up as the season progresses.

Marcus Millender, Guard

If assists mean a lot for the Bulldogs, they want Marcus Millender to have the ball in his hands because he leads the team in that department. One category he also leads in is turnovers, so that can be one of his problems, and the Aggies’ defense will want to take advantage of it and create constant pressure.

Besides those two areas, the junior who wears No. 4 for Georgia is an elite shooter who is reliable when the team needs a basket or wants to stop another opponent's run. The Houston native will focus on sticking to his game, which revolves around shooting from deep, because he is one of the best starters at it on the team.

From three, he is currently 40.2 percent from there and also 45.2 percent from the field. Another area of emphasis A&M has to be mindful of is limiting his ability to earn free trips to the charity stripe, because he can knock down the easy shots when he draws the whistle. That will be a key to his game.

To watch the action between these two teams, turn the television on Saturday, January 31, at 12 p.m. on the SEC Network.