Bucky McMillan Reflects on the Adversity Texas A&M Overcame to Reach March Madness

On Sunday, the Texas A&M Aggies found out they would be facing Saint Mary's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and head coach Bucky McMillan took questions from the media shortly after.

Following some quick thoughts on the Gaels, McMillan was asked what it took for the Aggies to reach March Madness. Texas A&M's path wasn't exactly steady, with the Aggies being a streaky team in SEC play.

"It's the true definition of a bunch of individuals coming together to form a team...," McMillan said. "...We had more turnovers than any other team in college basketball, we had no returning scholarship players...I would be interested to see those who got an at-large bid, if anyone had dealt with that.

McMillan highlighted the fact that because his guys were invested in each other, the Aggies were able to sustain their success late in the season, which eventually led to the program's NCAA Tournament berth.

What Held the Aggies Together

Nov 25, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M opened the year with a 10-3 mark in non-conference play, then carried that momentum into SEC play with four straight wins. The program's 14-3 start even pushed the Aggies into top-25 conversations.

In mid-January, the Aggies dropped their first conference game to the No. 23-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, but rebounded nicely by rattling off another four straight wins.

It was in the later half of the season that things really started to get difficult for Texas A&M. McMillan and the Aggies lost six games in February, even if some of them came against better opponents like Florida, Alabama, and Vanderbilt.

The Aggies closed the regular season with wins over Kentucky and LSU, but there was certainly doubt about whether Texas A&M was a legitimate tournament team. When McMillan was asked about what he had seen in this group that others might have overlooked, he highlighted a quality that doesn't show up on the stat sheet.

"They were good people," McMillan said. "I know that sounds cliche, that sounds like a runner-up trophy a lot of times...I've just been a part of this long enough that if there's a baseline level of talent, and they're good enough people, they're going to have an opportunity to get through the tough."

When the chaos of March hits, that's the kind of team quality that can be extremely dangerous to opposing teams. In a high-stress environment, being able to trust your teammates can go a long way.

There's no doubt that the Aggies are going to face adversity during the NCAA Tournament, no matter how far they go. But if Texas A&M can respond to its SEC Tournament loss positively, it could result in the Aggies dancing far longer than most people expect.

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