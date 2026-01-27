Texas A&M Aggies Record Eye-Popping Defensive Statistics in SEC Play

As the Texas A&M Aggies headed into life after former head coach Buzz Williams, who decided to move on with the Maryland Terrapins, the Aggies entered into their new era led by new head coach Bucky McMillan.

And McMillan is off to a fast start in his first season in charge with the Aggies sitting with a 16-4 overall record and almost impressively a 6-1 record in conference play as Texas A&M currently sits alone at the top of the SEC rankings.

Bucky Ball has clearly translated seamlessly from mid-major Samford in the Southern Conference to one of the toughest conferences in the country in the SEC, with McMillan's squad rolling so far in the season, and through conference play, the Aggies are playing at a whole new level.

Texas A&M Post Elite Defensive Numbers

Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Brandon Walker (4) looks to pass the ball as Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Aggies have a 6-1 record in SEC play, with the only loss coming on the road in a thrilling, nail-biting double overtime matchup against a then No. 24-ranked Tennessee Volunteers squad, falling 87-82. Since that loss, the Aggies have rattled off three straight wins.

Not only is the conference record proof of the success the Aggies are having through the season so far, but so are the statistics, as Texas A&M has the No. 1 defense in the SEC per KenPom through seven conference games.

Taking a deeper dive at the metrics, the Aggies rank first in defensive efficiency and turnover percentage, second in effective field-goal percentage, third in steal percentage and opponent three-point percentage, and fourth in opponent two-point percentage. In those seven games, the Aggies have limited their opponents to an average of 75.7 points per game.

Texas A&M has been extremely effective in disrupting opposing teams' offenses as the Aggies rank No. 17 in the country in forced turnovers per game, forcing 15.45 turnovers a game while also averaging 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game.

After the Aggies 88-68 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, guard Rylan Griffen spoke about what makes Texas A&M's defense so effective and mentioned an interaction with Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard, who's one of the top scorers in the SEC.

"I think it's the way we play,” Griffen said. “We make guards like that, [who] dribble a lot and need the ball in their hands, we make them a little tired because we try to get it out their hands. I know Josh [Hubbard] personally. Josh actually came to me, and he was like, 'Dang, y'all going to stop pressing? Like, I'm getting tired out here.' And I'm like, 'Man, unfortunately not, bro. Like, trust me, it's both ways. We tired, y'all tired, too.'"

The Aggies and their defensive strength will be tested when they return to the court to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Jan. 31, as the Bulldogs are one of the top offensive teams in the country, ranked as the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 93.4 points per game.