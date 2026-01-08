3 Oklahoma Players To Keep An Eye Out For Against Texas A&M

After a viral ending to the Texas A&M-Auburn game on Tuesday night at Neville Arena, Oklahoma is hoping its team does not take the game down to the wire in desperation.

In order to do that, the Sooners’ offense needs to somehow continue being productive, whether that be from behind the arc, at the charity stripe, or somewhere else on the floor. As for the Aggies’ defense, it will need to swipe more balls and increase steals per game, as it was on full display against the Tigers the other night.

Texas A&M will be more mindful of what can happen toward the end of a game and how it needs to close it out. To avoid another controversial nail-biter, it needs to stop these three players, who have heated up for Oklahoma this season.

Nijel Pack, Guard

Appearing in 15 games this season, Nijel Pack has been the leading scorer and one of the hardest-working players on the Oklahoma roster. As a senior, who is now playing at his third school in his collegiate career, continues to rack up tremendous numbers, having played at Kansas State, Miami, and now Oklahoma.

The 5-foot-10 guard from Indianapolis, Indiana, has quietly been extremely consistent in scoring, as he has had 13 games before the matchup at Mississippi State with double-digit games. His best performance was in the 105-99 loss to Nebraska, where he shot 55.6 percent from the field with 27 points and six 3-pointers made. This sneaky, good athlete is also shooting 44.9 percent from deep, so he’ll have to keep that up to keep A&M on its toes.

Xzayvier Brown, Guard

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, continues to make his hometown proud as the junior is a massive piece to coach Porter Moser’s program, scoring at an elite level. He doesn’t blink and doesn’t hesitate much to take a shot as he releases the ball out of his shooting motion with ease.

The 6-foot-2 weapon for the Sooners is having a notable season from the field because he is shooting 48 percent and was at one point over 50 percent. On the season, the baller is averaging 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Porter has given him the most minutes this season, so he will likely have a ton of playing time against a small guard lineup for the Aggies. If he finds a way to constantly get through traffic and doesn’t think twice about his shots, he’ll be a problem as the athlete wearing No. 1 during the game.

Tae Davis, Forward

If anyone thought Brown was probably one of the best shooters going into the matchup with the Aggies, Davis is actually one of them at 51.7 percent from the field.

One of his issues is his inability to connect from the free-throw line, shooting only 62.1 percent from there. He has to be able to grow in that area, make contact, and get the referee to blow the whistle, or it could be a great day for A&M.

This season, the 6-foot-9 senior from Indianapolis, Indiana, is recording 12.5 points per game, along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He’ll see a good amount of playing time and has to be able to guard a smaller Aggies’ lineup, which proved the other night that even when it's playing small, it can go on a quick run in a matter of seconds. Watch for the Sooner wearing No. 13 when he checks in or out of the game.