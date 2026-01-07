The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Win over Auburn

At the beginning of the season, it wouldn't be a misplaced statement to say that Texas A&M basketball would face adversity, even at the beginning of the season. With a scrambled roster, a brand-new coaching staff and a game plan that is about as on-the-fly as it gets, there was serious reason for doubt.

Yet here head coach Bucky McMillan and Co. are, sitting at an admirable 12-3 record and grabbing their second straight Southeastern Conference win. However, it was much easier said than done, as both conference wins came down to final possession.

To say it came down to the wire for the Aggies' matchup versus the Auburn Tigers would not do it justice. As a matter of fact, it was not just good, it had bad and ugly written all over it as the Maroon and White came out with an improbable 90-88 win.

The Good: The fight never died

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts after a play against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

No victory is an easy one in college basketball, but a conference win on the road against one of the SEC's usual contenders is something that cannot be put lightly. Facing a 61-45 hole heading deeper into the second half, McMillan rallied his troops and kept their heads on straight, as a 36-5 run had the Aggies right back into the fight.

Even when Auburn was determined to win at the very last second (and for a moment was victorious) the Aggies did not waver, and the last-second lob by the Tigers was ultimately overturned for the A&M win.

The Bad: 28 seconds of turmoil jumpstarts the Aggies' offense

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) takes a shot against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

All it takes is a little crack in a dam to get the water flowing heavily, which is exactly what the Aggies did to get their comeback bid started off the right way. In the span of 28 seconds, three Auburn turnovers and a foul gave A&M a golden opportunity to grab an easy and quick 11 points. So, in the blink of an eye, the homefield advantage was cut to just five.

The Ugly: Throwing debris does not, in fact, change an on-court ruling.

Auburn students threw objects onto the floor as the referees left pic.twitter.com/bTdvKi6py3 — Peter Rauterkus (@peter_rauterkus) January 7, 2026

The Auburn faithful were the latest SEC team to throw debris in anger onto a playing surface and unlike the previous party a season ago in football, the bottles and such were to no avail as the last-second Hail Mary game-winner by Keyshawn Hall was overturned.

A gut-wrenching loss is never short on emotion, but it was confirmed Tuesday evening that water bottles do not have a direct effect on the official ruling of a college basketball game. Who would've thought?