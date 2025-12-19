3 Players To Watch When East Texas A&M Takes On Texas A&M

Not every year does Texas A&M take on East Texas A&M.

That’s because this is the first year the Lions are officially going by the new campus name, which they previously called Texas A&M-Commerce. It remains the same program, 6-5 in the Southland Conference, led by Jaret von Rosenberg.

This season, East Texas A&M currently sits in fifth in the Southland and is about to go into conference play, just like Texas A&M, hoping to jump out to a nice start by pulling off the biggest upset that the program might have ever seen. For that to happen, these three players must play their best against a defense coming off a dominant performance against Jacksonville.

Ronnie Harrison, Forward

Dec 5, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) and East Texas A&M Lions forward Ronnie Harrison (0) work for the ball in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Wondering who the leading scorer is for the Lions? It’s this man, Ronnie Harrison, who is averaging 13.7 points per game, who is the junior 6-foot-8 athlete. He is second on the team in minutes played, averaging 23.3.

From the field, the Forney, Texas, native is shooting 53.1 percent to go along with his 36.1 percent from behind the arc. Not every player on this East Texas A&M team is a threat from deep, but Harrison is scary when he gets hot.

Another area where he thrives is finding ways to get a free throw, as he is very good at making the referee blow the whistle for contact. A&M has to be careful and avoid foul trouble, because if they do, it could be a closer game than many anticipated. Watch for No. 0 on the court.

Damian Garcia, Guard

Numbers indicate that this is possibly the best guard on the Lions. Damian Garcia has been the team's second-leading scorer with 10.5 points per game. Without a doubt, Garcia would like to find ways to make the Aggies’ defense struggle to cover guys with open opportunities to take a shot.

Shooting 3-pointers is one of Garcia’s best basketball skills, as he is 44.4 percent from downtown and can start a run for his school to energize the bench. Once again, A&M has to do a good job of protecting the lead because in past games, it has struggled to stop other teams from drilling threes later in games. Garcia is one of those players who isn’t afraid to take a jumper or let it fly from deep. Keep another eye out for this all-around baller.

Vinny Sigona, Guard

Curious who A&M doesn’t want to be at the charity stripe? It’s Vinny Sigona. Why? He seems automatic from the line, where he is shooting 92.9 percent, which leads the Lions. This man is another reason the Aggies have to be very careful not to foul, but they have done a decent job of not fouling out because of the disciplined defense.

The Plano, Texas, native is seeing plenty of playing time and is comfortable in the system that the coaching staff likes to run. He is averaging just a little under 10 points a game with 9.6, and is also doing a bunch to keep defenses from stopping his jumper.

At 43.2 percent, he does a good job of shooting from the field and is another player the Aggies have their hands full with. He’s not much of a threat on the boards, averaging under 1 rebound, but is there for his teammates in the assist department with 2.2. It’s one more guard to be mindful of when he steps on the floor. Focus cannot be taken away from Sigona, who will be wearing No. 1.