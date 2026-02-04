Previewing Texas A&M’s Trip To Alabama

Big time basketball this week.

Texas A&M rolls into the week in first place to take on Alabama.

Can the Aggies get past the Crimson Tide? Head coach Bucky McMillan will do everything in his power to have his guys ready to play ‘Bucky Ball’ and continue surprising the rest of the conference with the brand of basketball they’ve been playing lately. Head coach Nate Oats is not going to want to add another loss to the resume, so he’ll have to get his group back on track.

With A&M sitting at 17-4 overall while the Crimson Tide is at 14-7, ESPN Analytics is giving the Crimson and White a 70 percent chance to win over the Maroon and White.

In the last matchup between both schools, the Aggies lost 94-88 at Reed Arena and also lost at Coleman Coliseum 100-75, so the last two matchups haven’t been favorable. The all-time series right now goes to the Crimson Tide 15-11 with a 7-3 record at home, so they’ll hope to add onto those numbers.

Aggies vs Crimson Tide Preview

Heading into Wednesday night, A&M is coming off a 92-77 win over Georgia, while Alabama is coming off a 100-77 loss to Florida. One of these teams will add a victory to the Quad 1 department, while the other will take another loss.

Against SEC opponents, A&M has defeated LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Auburn, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Georgia, with the only loss against Tennessee. Meanwhile, Alabama has beaten Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, and Missouri while losing to Vanderbilt, Texas, Tennessee, and Florida.

Offensively, the Aggies have continued to shoot lights out, at 47.5 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three, and 75.6 percent from the charity stripe. As for Alabama, they are shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 75.6 percent from the line.

Both programs play somewhat of a similar style of basketball, emphasizing a fast pace and getting as many shots up as possible. In the points per game category, Alabama is slightly ahead, averaging 92 points per game, compared to A&M, which averages 91.8.

A&M’s defense has the edge, allowing 76.7 points per game against opponents, while Alabama gives up 82.3. A&M also registers more steals with a 9-7 advantage. In the blocks category, though, Alabama gets 5.9 compared to A&M’s 3.5, which might have to do with the size.

McMillan’s crew and Oat’s unit have been very active in the overall team statistics.

In the country, the Aggies are No. 3 in bench points, No. 4 in the country in assists, No. 6 in scoring offense and three pointers per game, No. 15 in assist/turnover ratio and three point attempts, No. 17 in turnovers forced, No. 21 in free throws made, turnover margin and scoring margin and No. 29 in free throw attempts.

The Crimson Tide is No. 1 in three-point attempts, No. 2 in three pointers per game, No. 4 in scoring offense, No. 7 in blocks per game, No. 10 in defensive rebounds, No. 11 in rebounds, and No. 30 in free throws made.

Tipoff is Wednesday, February 4, at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.