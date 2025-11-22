3 Players to Watch When Manhattan Faces Texas A&M
Friday night hoops.
Another exciting evening at Reed Arena will feature the Texas A&M Aggies hosting the Manhattan Jaspers. Both schools sit at 3-2, looking to continue building on their previous performances.
A&M is coming off an 86-81 victory against Montana, with Manhattan feeling good after its 80-73 win against Mississippi Valley State.
These three Jasper players hope to build on their early-season chemistry.
Devin Dinkins, Guard
Junior athlete from Washington, DC, is the leading scorer for the Jaspers with 14.4 points per game. In Devin Dinkins' most recent outing, he had a strong showing, tallying 22 points while playing 36 of the 40 minutes. During the season, he leads all his teammates in minutes, averaging 32.2 per game.
Going against A&M, expect to see Dinkins go most of the distance with his tremendous endurance working up and down the court. One area where Dinkins is consistent is at the free-throw line, where he is 87.1 percent this season. Every chance he gets, A&M needs to be cautious about not drawing contact.
Over the last two or three games, the Aggies’ defense hasn't had many answers to limit 3-pointers being taken late in the second period. The 5-foot-10 guard shot 43.8 percent behind the arc in the 2024-25 season but is 32.1 percent thus far. Keep an eye out for the competitor wearing No. 0 when he takes the floor.
Jaden Winston, Guard
Manhattan’s basketball program likes to utilize Jaden Winston, as the coaching staff has, when he’s appeared in each of the five games. Anytime he gets an opportunity to play with his teammates, he doesn’t take any of it for granted, as he has gone 47.7 percent from the field this season.
At the glass, he’s contributed to the rebounding category, where he has averaged pulling in four rebounds and is posting 2.4 assists per game. When Winston gets going, he gets into transition and will let the ball fly from the 3-point line. Like Dinkins, he constantly finds himself at the free-throw line and is over 77 percent from there.
Fraser Roxburgh, Forward
Another double-digit scorer that A&M will have difficulty shutting down on Friday is the sophomore who is 6-foot-7 from Melbourne, Victoria. Throughout Fraser Roxburgh's 2025-26 season, he has shown spurts of being one of the reliable ball handlers, recording three games with 15 or more points.
Could it be another night where the Jaspers see one of their talented guards continue getting to the basket and drive down the lane? From the field, he is shooting 45.3 percent, which helps a school when they have someone who can knock down shots from the elbow, the corner, and in the paint. When No. 3 takes the court, watch him penetrate and use his smart decisions to take a shot or dish the ball to someone else.