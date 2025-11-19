Texas A&M Wins in Final Seconds Against Montana
Senior guard Rylan Griffen led the Texas A&M Aggies to a 3-2 record after a solid showing at Reed Arena on a Tuesday evening.
Griffen led the Aggies with 17 points as he finally helped coach Bucky McMillan’s squad get out of a slump with a Quad 3 win at home over a tricky team out of the Big Sky.
Posting another win that was much needed, as the Maroon and White got another opportunity to clean up its defense and shoot lights out on offense, where a rotation is slowly learning how to build its chemistry together.
Montana vs Texas A&M Recap
Starting and finishing on a good note was essential to create more confidence for this A&M team, as in the past, the two games haven’t gone according to plan. Transfers showed up to the gym where the first quarter saw a dynamic duo heat up between guards Ruben Dominguez and Griffin, who combined for the first 11 points of the opening minutes, where the defense took advantage, going on an 8-0 run.
Three-pointers were a key contribution to the Aggies’ offense, accumulating points quickly on the scoreboard, where it started off going 3 of 5 from downtown. Rotation continued to be a significant piece that Bucky stuck to, as he got forward Jamie Vinson airborne on one of the biggest highlights of the first period, an assist by G Josh Holloway. Vinson was one of the four players who finished intermission at four points.
One notable player who was quiet on the floor was F Rashaun Agee, who got his first look to take a shot for the first time of the evening at the 8:30 mark. At halftime, he only registered three points but earned a handful of minutes, during which he scored 10, going into the locker room.
There were a few nerve-racking points for the A&M defense, where it left Montana to go on a few points, where a 9-0 in a period of 2:22 didn’t go well, but Dominguez was able to stop the run with two free throws and then hit a phenomenal 3-pointer from the A&M logo.
The Grizzlies didn’t have many answers to limit his presence from three-point range as he heated up, going 3-for-5 at halftime, where he was the leading scorer with 11 points. The Aggies’ offense shot 71 percent from the field, with an impressive 55 percent from behind the arc. Points paints were another storyline, with 18-point paints and the seven turnovers they created.
Opening the second period, A&M honed in on attempting to limit the 3-pointers thrown up by Montana and win the rebound battle. The Montana guards, Tyler Thompson, Brooklyn Hicks, and Tyler Isaak were making the most trouble but were not given as much open space due to A&M’s defense rising to the occasion, where it locked in more.
The Grizzlies and Aggies went back and forth for the first 10 minutes, with each rotation exchanging baskets at a slower tempo, as both defenses kept neither side from playing with better shot selection.
Eventually, A&M got sloppy on defense after going over 2:24 without a point, when Montana jumped out to a 9-0 run, Hicks nailed two 3-pointers, and the 12th Man took a deep breath. Easy shots were being taken, with the whistle drawn a handful of times, and Montana got a free point handed to them.
Over the final three minutes, the Maroon and White struggled from the field where points were dropping at the free throw line and came by driving to the glass or being fouled.
From the line, the Aggies drew enough trips to finish the Grizzlies off, but it took every effort to retain the lead after there were three 3-pointers by G Money Williams, who gave his opponent a headache at the conclusion.
Somehow, McMillan’s troops found a way to pull the win out after leading by 19. There were crucial free throws, 21 of 29 attempts, that powered A&M to the finish line. From the field, A&M shot 54 percent and made 30 percent from behind the arc. Once again, winning in total rebounds and in the paint was necessary for establishing momentum.
A&M will be back in action at Reed Arena on Friday against Manhattan at 7 p.m.