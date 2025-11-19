All Aggies

The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Win Over Montana

After playing a dominant game for the better part of the match against the Montana Grizzlies, the Texas A&M Aggies overcame a dodgy end to secure a 86-81 victory.

Noah Ruiz

Nov 18, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) drives to the basket as Montana Grizzlies guard Tyler Isaak (8) defends during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) drives to the basket as Montana Grizzlies guard Tyler Isaak (8) defends during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

After falling in its last two competitions, Texas A&M basketball rebounded Tuesday night with an 86-81 win over Montana, the likes of which was fraught with late-game uncertainty due to the Grizzlies' second-half resurgence.

A home loss to UCF last Friday put A&M in a 2-2 bind on the season, showcasing clearly the growing pains that are in store for a program that through no fault of their own is quite young and unpolished, However, that is not to say it is without grit and determination, as head coach Bucky McMillan has continued to sing his squad's praise.

And luckily for the Aggies, they were able to put winning ingredients together to serve up their fifth straight game of at least 80 points. There were teaching points, flashy moments and areas that were good, bad and ugly.

The Good: Rubén Dominguez's hot hand continues to deal

Nov 18, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) shoots a three point basket
Nov 18, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) shoots a shoots a three point basket over Montana Grizzlies forward Amari Jedkins (5) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In the McMillan style of offense, every team needs that deep threat shooter who can seemingly shoot from anywhere beyond the arc. A season ago for the Aggies, this was guard CJ Wilcher, a transfer from Nebraska whose deadly accuracy with three-pointers made the difference in countless games.

But with Wilcher moving on after graduation, McMillan required someone to fill a similar role in his squad; enter Dominguez. A former Spanish pro player, the sophomore guard has been the specialist A&M has been looking for, as he fired off three triples in the first half to give the Aggies a double-digit lead going into the locker room.

As the team continues to grow and understand each other, keep looking to Dominguez to be the designated shooter for the Maroon and White.

The Bad: Money problem

Mar 19, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Montana Grizzlies guard Money Williams (0) during practice
Mar 19, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Montana Grizzlies guard Money Williams (0) during practice at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Aggies had themselves a comfortable 45-31 lead coming into the second half, as they were determined to finish the job this time. However, guard Money Williams had plenty to say in the matter, as he rattled off four three-pointers in the second half as he was critical in a 26-8 run that saw the Grizzlies charge back into the game.

It's best not to throw money at problems, but when Money is the problem for a team, there's an impasse some aren't ready to think about.

The Ugly: A dominant performance is nearly squandered

Nov 18, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) and guard Jacari Lane (5)
Nov 18, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2), guard Jacari Lane (5) and Montana Grizzlies guard Tyler Thompson (4) attempt to control a loose ball during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Just five games into the season, A&M has already seen its fair share of highs and lows. There was the first 100-point game in half a decade, the second game of the season, followed quickly by two straight opponents in which the Aggies were favored to win.

A steep drop, to say the least, and it almost became worse against Montana. The Grizzlies trailed by double-digits since the waning minutes of the first half and 73-54 with less than half to go in the second. However, that's when Williams hit his four 3-pointers and scored 17 points to pull the Grizzlies to 81-80 with nine seconds left.

The Aggies persevered, but if a cataclysmic collapse in the final minutes occurred, perhaps there would be uglier things to worry about.

manual

Published
Noah Ruiz
NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

Home/Basketball