The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Win Over Montana
After falling in its last two competitions, Texas A&M basketball rebounded Tuesday night with an 86-81 win over Montana, the likes of which was fraught with late-game uncertainty due to the Grizzlies' second-half resurgence.
A home loss to UCF last Friday put A&M in a 2-2 bind on the season, showcasing clearly the growing pains that are in store for a program that through no fault of their own is quite young and unpolished, However, that is not to say it is without grit and determination, as head coach Bucky McMillan has continued to sing his squad's praise.
And luckily for the Aggies, they were able to put winning ingredients together to serve up their fifth straight game of at least 80 points. There were teaching points, flashy moments and areas that were good, bad and ugly.
The Good: Rubén Dominguez's hot hand continues to deal
In the McMillan style of offense, every team needs that deep threat shooter who can seemingly shoot from anywhere beyond the arc. A season ago for the Aggies, this was guard CJ Wilcher, a transfer from Nebraska whose deadly accuracy with three-pointers made the difference in countless games.
But with Wilcher moving on after graduation, McMillan required someone to fill a similar role in his squad; enter Dominguez. A former Spanish pro player, the sophomore guard has been the specialist A&M has been looking for, as he fired off three triples in the first half to give the Aggies a double-digit lead going into the locker room.
As the team continues to grow and understand each other, keep looking to Dominguez to be the designated shooter for the Maroon and White.
The Bad: Money problem
The Aggies had themselves a comfortable 45-31 lead coming into the second half, as they were determined to finish the job this time. However, guard Money Williams had plenty to say in the matter, as he rattled off four three-pointers in the second half as he was critical in a 26-8 run that saw the Grizzlies charge back into the game.
It's best not to throw money at problems, but when Money is the problem for a team, there's an impasse some aren't ready to think about.
The Ugly: A dominant performance is nearly squandered
Just five games into the season, A&M has already seen its fair share of highs and lows. There was the first 100-point game in half a decade, the second game of the season, followed quickly by two straight opponents in which the Aggies were favored to win.
A steep drop, to say the least, and it almost became worse against Montana. The Grizzlies trailed by double-digits since the waning minutes of the first half and 73-54 with less than half to go in the second. However, that's when Williams hit his four 3-pointers and scored 17 points to pull the Grizzlies to 81-80 with nine seconds left.
The Aggies persevered, but if a cataclysmic collapse in the final minutes occurred, perhaps there would be uglier things to worry about.