3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Dominant Win Over South Carolina

If anyone needed a firm reminder of the aspects of "Bucky Ball," then look no further than Texas A&M's 92-69 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday afternoon in College Station.

Even with the game being moved up a couple of hours due to inclement weather set to hit the College Station area, three-pointers were dropping like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were on the team, the full-court press was on full display, and the ball movement was immaculate from Bucky McMillan's squad.

The win keeps the Aggies in first place in the SEC with a 6-1 conference record, and 16-4 overall.

The Notebook: 3 Takeaways

Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Here are three takeaways from the Aggies' second consecutive win by over 20 points.

Three After Three After Three

It should have been known after the first half that it was going to be a long game for the Gamecocks, as the Aggies were able to sink 12 three-pointers in the first half alone, a new program record.

A&M would end up shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc, making 17 of 39 attempted three-pointers.

Zach Clemence put up nothing but three-point shots and made seven of them, allowing him to lead the Aggies with 21 points.

Ruben Dominguez and Rylan Griffen each contributed with a trio of their own triples, and even Rashaun Agee made his first three-pointer in seven games during the onslaught.

Taking Advantage

The Maroon and White won the rebound battle soundly against their conference opponents, 43-30, which included 13 offensive rebounds that led to 14 second-chance points for the Aggies.

A&M narrowly won the turnover battle but nonetheless was able to take 15 points from South Carolina's blunders throughout, which greatly influenced the tempo for the entire game.

Not to mention, the true difference maker was the time that the Aggies spent in the lead, which was 33:12, not even letting the Gamecocks sniff the lead after taking it from them early on in the first half.

A Case of "The Runs"

One thing that has stood out in Texas A&M's wins this year is the ability to go on massive scoring runs throughout the course of the contest, and Saturday afternoon was no different, going on a 20-2 run in the second half to nearly double the score of the Gamecocks, 70-38 at that point in time.

Even when South Carolina started to crawl back and put the Aggie lead under 20 points, the deficit was simply too great to overcome, and allowed A&M to continue to stand atop the SEC rankings, which they may or may not have to share with the reigning national champion Florida Gators.

Texas A&M gets a break from midweek action this week and will pick back up in Athens, GA, when they hit the road to take on the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs.