Bucky McMillan Sees Something Critically Important in Texas A&M

Getting everyone caught up.

After an unfortunate start to the season, when two Texas A&M star players missed the home opener, the weeks that followed saw injuries and illnesses affect the team, finally leaving everyone healthy this past week.

“With the injuries and the sicknesses that we had earlier in the year, the other guys who may not got as many minutes in those spots, it have improved a lot,” McMillan said. “Getting everyone caught up, you can just tell that we’re coming together not just with on the court gelling with each other — just becoming a team where they’re playing for Texas A&M.”

Road Stretch

Take a look inside the huddle in our win over Pitt ⤵️#GigEm | @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/AAaEeSLTGf — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) December 3, 2025

On a schedule where the Aggies need to pick up a win in any non-conference game possible to build up their resume, playing on the Panthers' court was another opportunity to keep the pace in all of the rankings that the NCAA Selection Tournament Committee evaluates.

“You want to play great competition,” McMillan said. “Pitt’s a tough place to play. It’s hard to win on the road, we know that,” McMillan said. “Our defense has improved a great deal, particularly in the half-court on defense. We have gotten a lot better. We’ve turned the ball over at a low rate. We are taking great shots, and we’re getting to the free-throw line, which is the best shot you can get. When you can do that, that’s a recipe for winning.”

At the Peterson Events Center, A&M recorded only nine turnovers, while the defense created 11, and the shot selection was well-matched, shooting 44 percent from the field and making 20 free throws on 22 attempts. Carrying the momentum into the next road trip is what McMillan hopes his newly assembled roster can bring as it enters the rest of the week of practice, as he expressed what he wants to see.

“Just get better,” McMillan said. “I don’t worry so much about the other teams as much as I do the team that matters most, which is our team. If you focus on getting better, then you’re gonna be pretty dang good one day. If you get so caught up on the other teams, you may get past a game, but you didn’t get better, and that’s going to hurt you long run.”

In the short run, A&M has its sights set on its next trip, to the College Field Center against SMU. Although McMillan says he hasn’t watched the film yet, he anticipates a phenomenal contest and a showing by the 12th Man.

“SMU is a really good team,” McMillan said. “I know they play fast. I know they have a good team. Good guards. Obviously, tournament team right there. It’ll be a good game. Should be an exciting game because I think both teams like to get up and down. Right here in-state, even though it's in Dallas and in their backyard, it's still in Texas, which is our backyard. It should be a good, good vibe to it. Hopefully, we can fill that place up because it’ll be a good basketball game.”

Mojo

Starting the year off without transfers Mackenzie Mgbako and Pop Isaacs due to injury took the team a little longer to adapt to playing together and build chemistry. Eventually, both returned but were unable to help snag a win against Oklahoma State and UCF, as the 12th Man began quietly pushing the panic button after starting 2-2. Without learning from the mistakes and experiences, there is no learning opportunity to become the best basketball player.

“You have to go through adversity before you can be a good basketball team,” McMillan said. “If you’re going to be good at anything as a team, you have to go through tough times. You’re looking at a bunch of guys that when we started the season, hadn’t been through any real tough time together and hadn’t seen any adversity together, so that’s hard to be successful in those moments. Now they’ve been in those moments.”

After back-to-back wins against Florida State and Pittsburgh, the vibes in the locker room and on the court are immaculate with the entire roster available.

“They’re more comfortable in those situations,” McMillan said. “We got to keep improving. Play hard and be unselfish and be about each other.”