3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Win Over Mississippi State

The ball kept rolling for the Texas A&M Aggies against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Wednesday night in College Station.

Behind yet another double-double by star senior forward Rashaun Agee, the Aggies were able to handle the Bulldogs with ease, 88-68, boosting the Maroon and White to 15-4 on the season and Mississippi State to 10-9.

The Bulldogs were able to stick with the Aggies for a majority of the first half, but after a quick trio of three-pointers in a row helped A&M pull away, the game was over from there.

The Notebook: Three Takeaways

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Ja'borri McGhee (2) dribbles the ball as Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Here are a few takeaways from the A&M win Wednesday night:

Rashaun Agee Leaves It All On the Court (Again)

He may be 0-14 from three-point land across the past six games, but Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee continued to prove his effectiveness on the hardwood against Mississippi State, securing his fifth double-double in seven games and his second consecutive after the Chicago native recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Agee's 23 points served as a new season high and the most since his 21-point performance against East Texas A&M shortly before conference play started, bringing his points and rebounds totals to 13.8 and 8.8 points per game, respectively.

The senior also recorded five assists and went a perfect nine-for-nine from the free throw line in the win.

Free Throw Frenzy

After a few games where it was iffy from the free throw line for the Ags, Wednesday night saw a near perfect performance from the team at the charity line, making 23 of 24 attempts at the line.

The lone miss came from Rylan Griffen as the 96 percent serves as the season high for the team, who currently holds a 74.5 shooting percentage from the line in the 2025-26.

How Have They Managed?

Almost one year ago, nobody on this Aggie team was even in College Station, Buzz Williams was still the head coach, and if the team scored over 70 points in a contest, that was enough of a win for the 12th Man.

Fast forward, and triple digit scores have become the regular on an A&M team that has built a lot of chemistry on the floor in a short amount of time under a new coach and now sits the Aggies in first place in the SEC.

Of course, there is still much more action to take place in the season, 12 games as of now, but if the "Bucky Ball" mentality continues to result in positive production like it has so far, the hopes for the Aggies will soar much higher than just an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Barring inclement weather, the Aggies will be back in Reed Arena Saturday afternoon at 2:30 PM to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.