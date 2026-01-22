Rashaun Agee Leads Texas A&M to Fifth SEC Win in Blowout vs. Mississippi State

Texas A&M and Mississippi State went at it in a clash where both programs were hungry for a big win, given how the schedule and recent outcomes have panned out.

Coming out on top was the Aggies 88-68, who shot 41 percent from the field to go along with nine 3-pointers made off 26 attempts. The Aggies ended up with one of their best nights, not turning the ball over with only three all game to go along with missing only one free throw out of 24 attempts.

Leading the night for the Aggies was senior forward Rashaun Agee, who killed it from the charity stripe, where nine of his 23 points came from fouls and trips to the line. With his colossal night, he finished with a double-double, which was his ninth of the season with the Maroon and White.

Adding guard Rylan Griffen to the mix helped Agee out, as the duo each had 11 points, combining for 22 of the 44 points at halftime. Griffen extended his hot streak, where he wrapped up the evening with 15 points, and made four of his nine field goal attempts.

Aggies vs Bulldogs Recap

Keeping the pace that coach Bucky McMillan likes his troops to play at was extremely tough for Chris Jan’s program to keep up with, as the up-tempo offense proved way too much, with all the answers in front of a packed house.

Despite forward Brandon Walker and guard Josh Hubbard producing most of the offense for the Bulldogs, there were not a ton of moments in the game to make a run.

Senior guard Jacari Lane started off the first half with a 3-pointer, which quickly sparked confidence with a lot of three-pointers flying all around the perimeter for the Aggies, where they nailed six of the first 15 taken going to intermission.

Mississippi State had one 6-0 run to apply pressure on the A&M defense, which knew it was undersized but played like it wasn't much of an issue. Slovenia native Serge J Macura started the first run with back-to-back layups before guard Dellquan Warren went to work in the paint with an easy basket.

A&M jumped out to a 13-2 run in a span of 2:34 where Mississippi State couldn’t solve how to stop the open shots from occurring where transfer guards Zach Clemence and Griffen started the 7-0 run before Griffen and Lane made three straight 3-pointers to get the 12th Man out of their seats and erupt in excitement after taking the 34-23 lead.

Agee closed out the final 2:30 of the period by earning trips to the charity stripe with Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs joining the action with a finger roll layup to give A&M the 44-33 lead at halftime.

For Mississippi State, their star athlete, Hubbard, a native of Madison, Mississippi, got going and heated up early in the first 10 minutes, but didn’t score again before coming out of the locker room. He later went on to score with a jumper in the paint at the 16-minute mark of the second period before making one more jumper on a night where he only had 12 points.

The Aggies finished 35 percent from three-point range and in the paint, they scored 38 points, with 27 points from the bench, too. Despite not winning the rebound battle, there were plenty of positives to take from the game going into the next SEC contest against South Carolina.