3 Texas Longhorns Players To Watch Against Texas A&M

Texas A&M and Texas. It doesn’t get much better than that in a rivalry basketball matchup.

Last time the Aggies travelled up to Austin, Texas, they blew a lead, so this time they’ll hope to get revenge after a crushing loss. This year, both teams have a different look after finding new coaches.

This season, it is coach Bucky McMillan coaching A&M, while Sean Miller coaches Texas, so they both have their first feel for what this rivalry means for both schools.

To get a win, the Longhorns have to find a way to get production from these three players, or the Aggies will definitely destroy them with their fast-paced offense, which not many teams have figured out how to stop.

Dailyn Swain, Guard

Jan 6, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) moves the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

A 6-foot-8 junior is going to play a big role in finding ways to put points on the scoreboard, whether that be inside, mid-range, or behind the arc. Dailyn Swain is a powerful player who knows how to muscle his way through traffic and create something out of nothing.

As a shooter, the Columbus, Ohio, native is shooting 55.4 percent from the field, 28.2 percent from three-point range, and 75 percent from the charity stripe. He finds ways to expose the defense and isn’t afraid to take a shot in tight space.

He is a transfer from Xavier who came over with Miller after deciding to move schools. His best game was in the SEC opener against Mississippi State, a 101-98 overtime loss, when he recorded 34 points in 37 minutes. He is the Longhorn who gets the most minutes, so he’ll have a huge presence on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Pope, Guard

Jan 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) defends as Texas guard Jordan Pope (0) maneuvers for a shot at Coleman Coliseum. Texas defeated Alabama 92-88. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before joining Texas, Jordan Pope was a member of the Oregon State Beavers, but decided to come play in Austin where he has continued to grow as an athlete. This season, he is averaging 13.1 points per game.

His best performance recently came against Alabama, where he registered 28 points. He also tallied 28 points in the win against NC State, so he will try to get into double digits, including against Texas A&M.

From the field, the 6-foot-1 senior from Oakley, California, is going 41.2 percent to go along with his two rebounds and two assists per game. He is smart with the basketball and can draw contact, as he is the best free-throw shooter, so the Aggies’ defense has to be careful not to get in foul trouble early.

Tramon Mark, Guard

Native to Dickinson, Texas, the 6-foot-5 star has been one of the guys who have stuck in Austin for another season to see what it would be like to play for Miller. After a stop in Houston and Arkansas, Tramon Mark has found his new home playing basketball and has been consistent all season.

On the season, Mark has had 11 double-digit games, with his season-best scoring coming in the win over No. 10 Vanderbilt when he had 21 points.

Mark is a good rebounder and will attack the glass to keep the momentum in favor of the Longhorns. While he averages 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, he doesn’t let the numbers affect him as he does what the game gives him. Watch for No. 12 to make a difference against the Aggies’ defense.