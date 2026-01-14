Texas A&M at No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers: Live Updates, Box Score

The Texas A&M Aggies hit the road for the second time during the conference schedule in the 2025-26 season, traveling to the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville to take on the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Aggies will look to stay perfect in SEC play for the season, chasing a 4-0 record, while the Vols are looking to really get the ball rolling in conference play, currently sitting at 1-2 right now, their only win coming against the Texas Longhorns last week.

After entering conference play ranked No. 19, the Vols immediately lost to the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks and also lost to an unranked Florida Gators squad, quickly dropping them nearly out of the Top 25 entirely.

Aggies at Vols

Texas A&M currently sits 13-3 on the season, currently boasting a seven-game winning streak leading up to their trip to Knoxville.

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) looks to pass the ball against Oklahoma Sooners forward Derrion Reid (35) during the first half at Reed Arena.

The Maroon and White have been led on the hardwood by forward Rashaun Agee, who has recorded a double-double in three of his past four contests, including a 16-point, 12-rebound performance against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, securing himself as one of the leaders for Bucky McMillan in his first season.

Also impressive for the Aggies on the floor has been Spanish star Ruben Dominguez, who has wowed the Reed Arena crowd with his three-point range and ability to land shots from 30 feet away, currently shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M and Tennessee jump for the tip tonight at 6:00 PM from Knoxville, and be sure to check back here at that time for live updates as the action unfolds.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Box Score, Live Updates

1st Half 2nd Half Texas A&M 34 No. 24 Tennessee 30

1st Half

15:22, Texas A&M 8, Tennessee 6

Texas A&M starts out with an 8-0 run, but the shots then struggle to find the bottom of the net, and after two turnovers on top of the missed shots, the Volunteers easily catch back up and bring it within two.

11:45, Texas A&M 13, Tennessee 8

Pop Isaacs comes alive, scoring five straight points for the Aggies, but now offense as stalled as both teams endure scoring droughts of over 2:30 at this point.

8:00, Texas A&M 23, Tennessee 15

Texas A&M finally ends a near five-minute scoring drought on field goals thanks to a three by Ruben Dominguez, and after the Vols tie it at 15, the Aggies begin to find themselves again, going on an 8-0 run and pulling away again.

3:07, Texas A&M 28, Tennessee 27

The Aggies begin to get careless with the basketball, and an 11-point lead quickly shrinks into a one-point lead in a matter of minutes thanks to a 12-2 run by Tennessee.

Halftime, Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 30

Texas A&M holds a narrow halftime lead in Knoxville, with Jacari Lane and Ruben Dominguez leading the team with nine points apiece.