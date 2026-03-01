Texas Spoils Texas A&M's Senior Day With Road Win

Two rivals collided for a second time this season, where the tension was felt between Texas A&M and Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday.

This time, the Longhorns responded after the loss in Austin by outrebounding the Aggies and shooting better from the field and beyond the arc, which is one of several areas that have resulted in a crushing resume-building opportunity.

Despite forward Rashaun Agee’s 22-point afternoon, along with guard Marcus Hill’s 17-point showing, the 23-point day by guard Tramon Mark spoiled senior day in Aggieland, where there were six seniors who were honored after a 76-70 loss.

Aggies vs Longhorns Recap

A difference in the contest was the inability to get enough baskets to fall in the hole, as a majority of the field goals came from Agee and Hill, but there was a lack of help from other playmakers.

One of the breaking points came when Texas went on a 7-0 run at the 14-minute mark of the second half, when A&M’s defense gave up a 3-pointer and a jumper to guard Jordan Pope that resulted in having to cut the deficit, which was a struggle to do for McMillan’s group.

Nine of the final 17 points were made from the charity stripe for the Aggies, but the offense was cold for nearly the last six minutes of the contest that opened up a window for the Longhorns to burn the clock and draw enough attempts to finish 15 of 16 from the line and secure the 76-70 win.

Right off the bat, the starting five for both teams began with an immediate whistle that both squads thought was against the other team.

According to the referees, a foul was called against the Longhorns, and head coach Sean Miller requested a review of a possible technical foul that didn’t go in his favor, which fired up the 12th Man and quickly led to early emotions on both sides.

Junior Dailyn Swain then posted the first four of seven points of the game for Texas, with A&M’s only point coming from Hill’s trip to the free throw line, where he converted a free throw. Agee recorded the next two free throws and made his first of two 3-pointers he had in the first half.

After the Longhorns captured a seven-point lead midway through the first half, the Aggies went on their biggest run of the afternoon with 11 straight points recorded courtesy of Rueben Dominguez, Hill, and Agee, giving head coach Bucky McMillan’s team its largest lead of the half, up by four.

Swain kept the Texas offense on track, where he muscled up a layup and connected on a three before Pope and center Matas Vokietaitis wrapped up the period with two jumpers as Agee canned a jumper of his own to give A&M a 30-29 lead heading to the locker room.

The Maroon and White only had the lead for 45 seconds in the second half as the shot-making was limited. Going 5 of 19 from three, along with winning the rebound battle 41-32, were two of the costly departments that ultimately carried the Burnt Orange to the finish line.

Next up for A&M is Kentucky on Tuesday, March 3, at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.