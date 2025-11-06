3 Texas Southern Players Who Could Give Texas A&M Problems
First impressions matter.
For Texas A&M basketball, the first impression went well as Bucky McMillan led his program to a 1-0 start with a 98-68 victory over Northwestern State. There is now more familiarity and comfort surrounding this roster. The chemistry was brewing with the unselfishness, as evidenced by distributing the basketball, one of the main takeaways.
Defensively, there is still room for growth, as McMillan mentioned in his postgame press conference, but it will prepare the Aggies down the stretch when they face tougher teams with better athletes.
“Half-court defense got beat too much,” McMillan said. “We need to be more aggressive. We’re playing for the long game here, so we’ve got to get better for the SEC.”
One of those teams that has the talent on its roster not found in an SEC team is the one that visits College Station, Texas, on Thursday night. It’s a team down the road, Texas Southern. Who on that squad will create trouble against A&M?
Duane Posey, Guard
This man was first in collecting rebounds the other night against Gonzaga. Yes, it was Gonzaga, so Texas Southern took a fat loss. That doesn’t matter. It was the first game of the season, and that squad is still learning how to play together.
The Memphis, Tennessee native is 6-foot-7 and weighs 215 pounds. He will create a few problems for an Aggie defense that will need improving over the coming weeks. If he can get to the ball quickly and beat the defenders around him, McMillan’s team might have a few problems on its hands.
Last season, Posey averaged 15.7 minutes with his field goal percentage sitting at 55.5 percent. Somehow, he finds his way to the free throw line, going 65.6 percent from the charity strip. Watch out for No. 23 on Thursday evening.
Anthony Andrews, Forward
Freshman can ball. One of those freshmen at Texas Southern who can compete with anyone is Andrews, who is still learning the system that coach Johnny Jones likes to run. He is relatively close to home, being a native of Houston, Texas, so he should feel comfortable with where he plays basketball.
Against Gonzaga, Andrews got to compete in his first collegiate game of his career, playing 22 minutes. He registered the third most minutes on the team but only knocked down six points.
He’ll be hungry to up those numbers significantly and get the program its biggest win of the season at Reed Arena. A&M’s defense is going to need to stop him in the paint and limit his ability to get to the free-throw line.
Kolby Granger, Guard
A senior guard from Missouri City, Texas, Granger is the veteran on this Texas Southern roster and led the team with 29 minutes played. What was surprising was that he only managed to score two points, but then again, he was going against a historic program known for its aggressive play.
His stat line changes on Thursday when he goes against the A&M starting five. Throughout his career, Granger has participated in 88 games, averaging 19.1 minutes per game. To add to his years at Texas Southern, he is 44 percent from the field and is 31.2 percent from three-point range.
Going against an Aggie team that got in some early foul trouble in the first half against the Demons, Granger is going to attempt to make his way to the free throw line more, where he is 67.1 percent from the charity stripe. Anticipate that No. 14 will be flying around the court and will be locked in the whole night, regardless of what the scoreboard says.