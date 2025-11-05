Texas A&M Distributed Basketball Unselfishly Against Northwestern State

FIVE players in double figures in our home opener 💥



Ruben Dominguez: 18 PTS

Josh Holloway: 13 PTS

Rylan Griffen: 13 PTS

Jacari Lane: 12 PTS

Rashaun Agee: 12 PTS#GigEm | #BuckyBall pic.twitter.com/qV6lSyKEgh