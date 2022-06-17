Texas A&M Hoops Set to Begin Home-&-Home with Big East Foe

Skip to main content

Texas A&M Hoops Set to Begin Home-&-Home with DePaul

The Aggies now know one of their non-conference opponents for the 2022-23 season

The Texas A&M Aggies ended last season with a one-point loss to the Xavier Musketeers of the Big East conference in the NIT Championship. 

They'll now get a chance to matchup with another member of the conference in non-SEC play during the 2022-23 season, as the Aggies are set for a home-and-home series with the DePaul Blue Demons, per an announcement from CBS Sports Friday. 

DePaul will host the first game of the series this season in Chicago on Nov. 25. A&M will then host the Blue Demons in College Station the following year. 

A&M and DePaul have had just one all-time meeting, a 75-72 win for the Aggies on March 19, 2005. A&M guard Bobby Leach tied a game-high with 23 points off the bench. Acie Law IV, one of the best players in A&M basketball history, went scoreless on 0-2 shooting in 20 minutes of play. 

In a conference that includes elite programs like Villanova, UConn, Creighton, and Providence, DePaul struggled mightily last season. The Blue Demons finished with a 15-16 record and the second-worst conference record at 6-14. 

Forward Javon Freeman-Liberty was the go-to man all season long for coach Tony Stubblefield, who enters his second season at the helm. Freeman-Liberty led the team in points (21.7), assists (3.2), and steals (1.7). His rebounding average (7.3) was just 

But the Blue Demons star is giving the NBA Draft a shot, which is good for A&M and coach Buzz Williams, who won't have to face him this season. 

The rest of A&M's 2022-23 schedule will be released at a later date. 

