Texas A&M Hoops Set to Begin Home-&-Home with DePaul
The Texas A&M Aggies ended last season with a one-point loss to the Xavier Musketeers of the Big East conference in the NIT Championship.
They'll now get a chance to matchup with another member of the conference in non-SEC play during the 2022-23 season, as the Aggies are set for a home-and-home series with the DePaul Blue Demons, per an announcement from CBS Sports Friday.
DePaul will host the first game of the series this season in Chicago on Nov. 25. A&M will then host the Blue Demons in College Station the following year.
A&M and DePaul have had just one all-time meeting, a 75-72 win for the Aggies on March 19, 2005. A&M guard Bobby Leach tied a game-high with 23 points off the bench. Acie Law IV, one of the best players in A&M basketball history, went scoreless on 0-2 shooting in 20 minutes of play.
In a conference that includes elite programs like Villanova, UConn, Creighton, and Providence, DePaul struggled mightily last season. The Blue Demons finished with a 15-16 record and the second-worst conference record at 6-14.
Forward Javon Freeman-Liberty was the go-to man all season long for coach Tony Stubblefield, who enters his second season at the helm. Freeman-Liberty led the team in points (21.7), assists (3.2), and steals (1.7). His rebounding average (7.3) was just
Texas A&M Hoops Set to Begin Home-&-Home with Big East Foe
The Aggies now know one of their non-conference opponents for the 2022-23 season
Aggies Look to Stay Hot in College World Series Opener Against Oklahoma
The Aggies kick off their run in Omaha against the Sooners on Friday afternoon.
Top QB Rashada Pushes Back Decision Date
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.
But the Blue Demons star is giving the NBA Draft a shot, which is good for A&M and coach Buzz Williams, who won't have to face him this season.
The rest of A&M's 2022-23 schedule will be released at a later date.
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here