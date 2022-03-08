Skip to main content

Quenton Jackson Honored By SEC On Eve Of Tournament

Senior guard led Aggies in scoring despite starting just six games

Quenton Jackson started the last four games of the regular season for Texas A&M. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Aggies won all four.

The senior guard’s production down the stretch certainly took an uptick, but his value was evident all season and noticed. Jackson was voted to the All-SEC second team by the league’s head coaches, it was announced Tuesday.

Jackson led the Aggies in scoring at 14.5 points per game, despite starting just six times. He scored in double figures in 24 games, including the last 13. In SEC play, the Los Angeles native averaged 15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The Aggies were 5-9 in conference when Jackson moved back into the starting lineup against Georgia on Feb. 22. He responded with 31 points, shooting a perfect 11-11 from the floor in the 91-77 win. It marked just the second time in program history for a player to make 10-or-more shots without a miss.

In the upset victory over No. 25 Alabama on March 2, Jackson scored a game-high 28 on 9-13 shooting and 9-9 from the free-throw line. Those were the most points by an Aggies player in a win over a ranked team since current NBA star Khris Middleton had 28 against No. 15 Missouri on Jan. 15, 2011.

Jackson, a two-time SEC Player of the Week, is the first Texas A&M player to earn postseason SEC honors since Tyler Davis in 2018.

Jackson’s return to the starting five helped spark a four-game winning streak that gave Texas A&M its first 20-win campaign under Buzz Williams and first for the program since 2017-18.

“Over the past month, our personnel has changed, how we utilize our personnel has changed,” Williams said. “I do think we were in a good groove.”

The Aggies (20-11) enter the SEC Tournament in Tampa as No. 8 seed and face No. 9 Florida (19-12) at 11 a.m. Thursday in the second round.

