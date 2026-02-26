Arkansas Cruises Past Texas A&M in Fayetteville

A Quad 1 game for Texas A&M had major implications for the fight for a top-four seed in the conference, but turnovers and getting stops hurt them.

The Aggies struggled defensively to start out the first half, giving up 15 points to forward Billy Richmond after taking charge with a nine-point lead early on, before he finished his evening with 23 points.

Forward Zach Clemence had a notable night with a season-high 29 points, making 11 of his 14 field goals, as his teammate, Rashaun Agee, registered another double-digit game, playing through some pain after getting shaken up, posting 17 points in the 99-84 loss at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas continued to gain energy and fired away enough open looks to get to the finish line, shooting 51 percent from the field and 24 percent from deep as A&M concluded, going 30 of 57 on its field goal attempts and 8 of 25 from three.

Aggies vs Razorbacks Recap

Both A&M and Arkansas started the first half out with notable runs. After head coach John Calipari’s team registered the first points of the evening, head coach Bucky McMillan’s squad produced a 9-0 run going into the first media break, where a pair of layups fell in along with the first triple credited to Agee.

Following the fire power that the Aggies' offense came out with, the Razorbacks clapped back with a 16-0 run with Billy Richmond recording nine of the 16 points with a three ball, a couple layups and trips the line extended the lead before Agee kept the offense in the the game with four free throws and a few jumpers but forward Malique Ewin gave his team its largest lead of the night going up by 15 points.

Ball security was a killer for A&M, as 13 points were allowed off 13 turnovers, more than the made field goals at intermission. A 6-0 run to the locker room was one positive to build on, and A&M came out of the second half shooting 44 percent, going 11 of 25 from the field.

Handling the basketball was improved after the halftime discussion, but it was the Razorbacks' night as drawing trips to the charity stripe was one of the key areas that hurt the Aggies.

Although making 29 buckets from the line was part of the formula, the points in the paint were another way that Arkansas fought hard, as the roster knew it could expose the size mismatch A&M plays with 52 inside.

There was a spurt where the Aggies' offense mounted a comeback to get within five points late, sparked by Clemence, who made three 3-pointers in foul trouble halfway through the second half, but a solid second-half performance by guard Darius Acuff and forward Trevon Brazile slowed down the fast tempo that the Aggies liked to play with all season.

With under three left on the clock, Arkansas made 13 consecutive buckets and went on a 6-0 run that was the exclamation point that sent A&M home with a missed opportunity to snag the Quad 1 win on the road.

Next up for the Aggies is welcoming the Longhorns to Reed Arena on Saturday, February 28, at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.