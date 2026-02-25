Texas A&M Could Be Without Key Player in Arkansas Showdown

Texas A&M basketball is having a better season than most of the college basketball world expected coming into the year with first-year head coach Bucky McMillsn, but the Aggies have been a top-five team in the SEC. A&M is in a critical portion of the regular season with four games left and will need to continue to play well in order to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

However, one of the toughest matchups of the season stands in their way on Wednesday night as the Aggies travel out to Fayetteville to take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks. This is a key matchup as Arkansas is currently 10-4 in the SEC, good for third overall, while the Aggies are not far behind with a 9-5 record, good for fifth in the conference. A&M is 19-8 overall while the Hogs are 20-7.

The Aggies will need to be at their best in order to pull out this tough road win, and they will need all the support they can get from their bench. Here is the latest injury report for both teams, released on Tuesday night.

The initial SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report ahead of Texas A&M’s trip to No. 20 Arkansas 🏀 pic.twitter.com/WtiviR20uh — TexAgs (@TexAgs) February 25, 2026

Injury Report for Aggies vs Razorbacks

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson (4) makes a jump shot against Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Junior transfer forward Mackenzie Mgbako has been out for the season since the end of December with a foot injury and he remains the only player out for the Aggies in this contest. His injury was significant early, as the Aggies were 6-1 with him in the lineup and he averaged 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Besides Mgbacko, there is only one player questionable, and it is sophomore forward Jamie Vinson. He can be a key bench contributor at times and the 6-foot-11, 243-pound big man averages 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 56%.

His last significant performance came against No. 17 Alabama on the road with nine points, four rebounds, and one block. The Aggies will hope to have him in the game.

For Arkansas, sophomore forward Karter Knox is out for this game, which was expected. He recently underwent successful surgery on Feb. 18 to repair the meniscus in his left knee and there is no timetable for his return. He had appeared in 22 games and made 18 starts. He averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Freshman guard Isaiah Sealy is probable to go for the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound guard averages 3.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game on 50% shooting. He can play a role off their bench.

There are no new significant injuries for either squad, and it should be a good one at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 inside Bud Walton Arena.