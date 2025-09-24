All Aggies

Broadcast Details Announced for Texas A&M's ACC/SEC Challenge

With the Aggies drawing Pittsburgh for the annual SEC/ACC matchup, here's all you need to know.

Olivia Sims

Nov 8, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; East Texas A&M guard Evan Phelps (2) looks to pass the ball as Texas A&M Aggies forward Chris McDermott (14) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Lions 87-55. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; East Texas A&M guard Evan Phelps (2) looks to pass the ball as Texas A&M Aggies forward Chris McDermott (14) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Lions 87-55. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

As basketball season slowly approaches, schedules have been finalized, including the annual SEC/ACC matchup that is highly anticipated year-round. This season, Texas A&M matches up with Pittsburgh under its first season with new head basketball coach, Bucky McMillan.

The Southeastern Conference reported on X all of the teams participating and their opponents, including newly released times and networks the games will be showcased on.

Tipoff time for the Aggies and Panthers is set for 7PM ET on ESPNU.

With a new coach and an entirely new team besides one returner in Chris McDermott, Texas A&M men's basketball is a program that could either strive or crack under the pressure. With basically a whole new program, it will be interesting to see just how many wins a brand new A&M team can secure.

With the Men's Challenge taking place over two days, Tuesday December 2 and Wednesday December 3, the Aggies will participate on Day 1 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as they take on the Panthers.

With two days filled with exciting basketball matchups, the Aggies and Panthers will face off at 7 PM ET on ESPNU network.

How Has A&M Done In The SEC/ACC Challenge In The Past?

Texas A&M Bucky McMilla
Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Samford Bulldogs head coach Bucky McMillan during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images / Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

With this exciting event starting up in 2023, the SEC has done extremely well, as they posed a 7-7 record the first year, tying with the ACC and a dominant 14-2 record last season. The first year, A&M drew a tough opponent in Virginia, where the Aggies lost 59-47 on Virginia's home court.

Last season, the Aggies were able to play the challenge in front of the 12th Man at Reed Arena, where they drew Wake Forest and capitalized a 57-44 win. With the Aggies currently sitting at a 1-1 record in the SEC/ACC challenge, they hope to match up well with Pittsburgh and advance into a winning record.

With the SEC/ACC Challenge falling towards the beginning of the season, it will be tough to predict just how these two teams will. matchup. The showcase is normally before any conference games are played, therefore this is one of the first true tests that either team faces, outside of tournaments.

The Aggies are excited to get back onto the court this season, whereas the 12th Man does not have many expectations as the entire program is new. While fans are excited to see Bucky Ball in action, it will be interesting to see just how well the team meshes together.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/Basketball