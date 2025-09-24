Broadcast Details Announced for Texas A&M's ACC/SEC Challenge
As basketball season slowly approaches, schedules have been finalized, including the annual SEC/ACC matchup that is highly anticipated year-round. This season, Texas A&M matches up with Pittsburgh under its first season with new head basketball coach, Bucky McMillan.
The Southeastern Conference reported on X all of the teams participating and their opponents, including newly released times and networks the games will be showcased on.
Tipoff time for the Aggies and Panthers is set for 7PM ET on ESPNU.
With a new coach and an entirely new team besides one returner in Chris McDermott, Texas A&M men's basketball is a program that could either strive or crack under the pressure. With basically a whole new program, it will be interesting to see just how many wins a brand new A&M team can secure.
With the Men's Challenge taking place over two days, Tuesday December 2 and Wednesday December 3, the Aggies will participate on Day 1 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as they take on the Panthers.
How Has A&M Done In The SEC/ACC Challenge In The Past?
With this exciting event starting up in 2023, the SEC has done extremely well, as they posed a 7-7 record the first year, tying with the ACC and a dominant 14-2 record last season. The first year, A&M drew a tough opponent in Virginia, where the Aggies lost 59-47 on Virginia's home court.
Last season, the Aggies were able to play the challenge in front of the 12th Man at Reed Arena, where they drew Wake Forest and capitalized a 57-44 win. With the Aggies currently sitting at a 1-1 record in the SEC/ACC challenge, they hope to match up well with Pittsburgh and advance into a winning record.
With the SEC/ACC Challenge falling towards the beginning of the season, it will be tough to predict just how these two teams will. matchup. The showcase is normally before any conference games are played, therefore this is one of the first true tests that either team faces, outside of tournaments.
The Aggies are excited to get back onto the court this season, whereas the 12th Man does not have many expectations as the entire program is new. While fans are excited to see Bucky Ball in action, it will be interesting to see just how well the team meshes together.