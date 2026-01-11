Texas A&M Holds On Late in Tight Win over Oklahoma

Texas A&M hosted its second SEC game at Reed Arena against Oklahoma, with a packed crowd as students filtered back into town, and the ones in attendance witnessed a great contest.

Senior forward Rashaun Agee led the Aggies most of the way, concluding with 16 points and 12 rebounds, as that performance was enough to slow down the Sooners’ sharpest shooter of the afternoon, guard Nijel Pack, who registered 24 points.

Offensively, the Maroon and White shot 45 percent at halftime and finished at 42 percent while the Crimson and Creme went 42 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep. Despite posting a ton of 3-pointers with a 48-45 lead at intermission, A&M picked it up from deep in the second half to stay close within range of Oklahoma.

Texas A&M vs Oklahoma Recap

With the recent history of the OU and A&M all-time series, where coach Porter Moser’s program leads 31-13 but hasn’t won in the last four trips to Aggieland, recent history books were in favor of coach Bucky McMillan’s team, which advanced to 3-0 in SEC play.

Early in the first half, the Aggies fell behind but quickly answered each time the Sooners crawled back into the contest. Guards Pop Isaacs and Ruben Dominguez, along with Agee, powered the Aggies through a major part of the first half, combining for 28 of the 48 first-half points.

A back-and-forth affair continued, with both teams having 6-0 runs at times, with the Sooners’ biggest lead reaching five at the 18:13 mark in the first, while the Aggies’ biggest was seven at the 0:16 mark in the second half.

In the first half, A&M did a great job of shutting down the Oklahoma bench, which only had nine points before heading to the locker room. As for the starters, the forwards Tae Davis and Derrion Reid, along with Pack, combined for most of the baskets, accounting for 32 of the 45 points.

From the field, the Sooners were shooting better than the Aggies, with double the number of 3-pointers made compared to the Aggies, with six. One of the biggest differences was earning trips to the free throw line, where the Aggies were 15 of 16 from the charity stripe, while the Sooners missed only one but were 9 of 10, which proved to be a factor.

A&M’s defense made some nice plays, forcing a 5-second call and a 10-second violation on Oklahoma. Producing more turnovers was key to staying in the game as well where Oklahoma had 17 compared to A&M's eight.

An issue A&M had at the beginning was finding ways to can a few 3s and stop them from going in for Oklahoma. Pack had three 3-pointers in the first half and mastered finding the open space on the floor to put up a shot. He ended up nailing six at the conclusion, but didn't have enough help from his teammates. At the conclusion, A&M finished with 10 3-pointers made off 33 attempts.

Down the stretch, the Aggies made more plays, especially from the charity stripe and behind the arc. There were 21 free throws made off 25 attempts and 10 threes made on 33 attempts.

With 6:29 left in the game, the Sooners had a 70-69 lead before it was handed back over to the Aggies and never given back, where Lane, Hill, and Isaacs made their free throws to go along with a huge 3-pointer by Dominguez and a layup by Agee and Griffen to pull out the win.