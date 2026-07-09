Bucky McMillan Reveals the Aggies’ Biggest Change From Last Season

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team exceeded expectations last season. Predicted to finish 13th in the SEC during the 2025–26 season, the Aggies instead extended their NCAA Tournament streak to five years during head coach Bucky McMillan’s first season at the helm.

It was a good story during the regular season, and the Aggies upset the No. 7-seeded Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round. However, there were several sour losses: a 19-point home loss to Florida, a 20-point SEC Tournament loss to Oklahoma and a 31-point loss to Houston in March.

Changes needed to be made heading into Year 2 of “Bucky Ball.” McMillan knows what the Aggies need to win in March. This offseason, the Aggies helped address this issue.

Texas A&M Has What It Needs To Win in March

Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners at Reed Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies were busy this offseason. The big acquisition was All-American guard PJ Haggerty. The Texas native can be a one-man offensive engine, with the ability to drive, draw fouls and shoot from deep.

Texas A&M struggled to generate looks, especially inside the arc, something that Haggerty helps address. However, another issue that the Aggies faced in losses was size. Florida’s big man trio bullied A&M on the glass, while Houston also got big performances from its frontcourt.

“In March, you've got to have size, or you're an off night away from having to play really exceptional in every other area,” McMillan said during his media availability on July 8.

McMillan views size as an important piece of the puzzle, something that can give the Aggies a leg up when the team is struggling. Texas A&M needed to address its size deficiency. Some moves will help with the issue, but some of the pieces were already on the roster.

“They just practiced yesterday,” McMillan said about forwards Zach Clemence and Mackenzie Mgbako, who have been dealing with offseason injuries. “I thought they looked better. They make us look longer; that's for sure. We take up more space out there on the floor on defense than we did last year.”

Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako is double-teamed by the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils during the first half at Reed Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clemence contributed to the Aggies’ game plan last season, particularly late in the season. This lines up with McMillan’s belief that size is an important factor in March. However, a foot injury limited him and carried over into the offseason.

Meanwhile, Mgbako had a foot injury of his own. He suffered a Jones fracture last offseason that forced him to miss the start of the non-conference schedule. He returned but lasted just five games before reaggravating his foot injury and ending his season.

Clemence and Mgbako are listed at 6’11” and 6’9”, respectively. Their presence on the court will help balance things out, and McMillan noted the difference in practice. Mgbako is limited but returned to 5-on-5 action

Other players who help fill this need include Tennessee transfer Cade Phillips and Loyola Marymount transfer Jalen Shelley, both listed at 6’9”. Forward Jamie Vinson (6’11”) returns for his second season in Aggieland. The Aggies also hope four-star freshman Josh Irving (6’11”) can contribute early in his career.

McMillan is looking to bring these new and old pieces together to get them ready for the season, which tips off in November. The Aggies will tune things up first in August at the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League with three exhibition games — two against Canadian universities and one against a professional team from Colombia.

It will help the team find its rhythm within a demanding system with new tools to execute McMillan’s vision.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.