Texas A&M Basketball Transfer Reveals Why He Chose the Aggies Over Other Programs

Saying no is hard.

That was the case when it came to deciding where to continue playing basketball for one of the new faces who was an addition to this year’s roster.

For this star, who recently joined the Texas A&M basketball program, that was definitely true when head coach Bucky McMillan approached the athlete about possibly making the move to College Station, Texas who played his entire collegiate career in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Having that connection certainly played a part in Cade Phillips' decision to play for the Maroon and White, especially given the day in age the transfer portal looks like.

“Being from the Birmingham area instantly drew me here at the beginning of this process because of Bucky,” Phillips said. “Getting to come out here and get to meet everybody and get to see the culture he’s starting here, really the momentum this program is gaining, it was hard to say no.”

New Culture, New Team

Coming from Tennessee to A&M is a big move that has its similarities and differences, especially when it comes to the culture, which was one thing that caught Phillips's eye off the bat, as well as who was leading the team.

“It’s a culture that plays hard and plays the right way,” Phillips said. “I think in as modern of a style in basketball as we play, it's few and far between what we play. To have a coach to coach as hard as he does, that’s what goes into winning, and that’s what I wanted to be a part of.”

At a school that holds its core values near and dear to its heart, Phillips was impressed from his arrival by how the people treated him and what made it so special to be an Aggie so far.

“There’s an incredible culture that surrounds this place,” Phillips stated. “An incredible group of people; I have yet to meet someone that wasn't an awesome person here, and I think it goes to how much this university is loved and the overall character this university values. I think that just bleeds into the surrounding area.”

It has also bled to his teammates as he credited them for being ready to learn and grind during offseason workouts.

“We have guys ready to learn,” Phillips said. “Guys ready to push each other every day. Being out there in that fire with them, and keeping their head focused on the goals we have ahead and just winning every day.”

So far, the 6-foot-9 forward has notably noticed how hard the team has worked to get ready for the season and how the pace that “Bucky Ball” is known for is a great fit for him. He alluded to how McMillan’s system is different from what he originally came from but actually helps his game.

“We get up and down a lot in practice, and everything is 90 miles per hour,” Phillips said. “I do think the speed plays a lot in my advantage of athleticism and length. Being able to get used to making decisions faster, I think that has been the biggest difference from coming from a slower team to a faster team is to make decisions faster and make reads quicker. I think my God-given abilities will take over for the rest.”

From being on that Tennessee team in years past, he was asked how he can carry over some of his leadership to this year’s group, and the word "winning" was touched on.

“I’ve been able to be lucky to be a part of a great program at Tennessee and be a part of winning,” Phillips said. “Being able to be a part of that and be able to lead some of those teams, I know that there is a standard that all coaches and great programs hold their players to. Being able to be a part of that leadership, it’s something that I’ve seen done and have done before.”

Now, that opportunity arises to help this team get on track toward the goals they hope to accomplish.

“We have an incredible, great group of guys and they make my job, the coach's job, easier,” Phillips shared.

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