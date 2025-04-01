Buzz Williams Leaving Texas A&M to Become Maryland Head Coach
Major changes continue to unfold for the Texas A&M Aggies this offseason as an era comes to an end at Reed Arena.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Maryland Terrapins are hiring Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams to the same role following the departure of Kevin Willard. The two sides have finalized a six-year deal.
Williams ends his Texas A&M career with a 120-73 career record, which includes a 2-3 record in the NCAA Tournament. He also took the Aggies to the NIT Championship during the 2021-22 season.
Williams has never been short with words, something that continued following Texas A&M's loss to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
"I'm incredibly proud of everyone, not just the players, the staff," Williams said. "I'm proud of our accomplishments throughout their tenure, including this year. I know you're familiar with all of the numbers. That would be egotistical for me to talk about it. But just as proud as I am of the accomplishments, I'm proud of the life change.
"I think the development that these long-tenured guys have had has been life changing. And I do think they're better players, and our teams have continued to improve. But someday they're going to be old and can't play, and someday I'm going to be old and can't coach."
The end of this season marked one last ride for a tight-knit group of players and coaches that Williams brought together. Now, he's set for the next journey.
Texas A&M mainstays like Manny Obaseki, Wade Taylor IV, Hayden Hefner and Henry Coleman III all played their final season with the Aggies this year. Obaseki poured his heart out to Williams after the loss to Michigan.
"That man right there next to Wade, one of the greatest people you will ever meet," Obaseki said. "He's one of the greatest coaches of all time, in basketball in general. He's changed my life. He's changed each and every one of our lives. I'm so thankful for him.
"Coach Buzz, you mean everything to me. I love you. No matter what, I know you're going to be one call away, one text away, and no matter what anybody says, he's one of the greatest, and y'all can't change that, and nobody will change that or take that from him."
The Aggies will now begin a coaching search as they head deeper into a criticial offseason for the program.