Elite Class of 2026 Basketball Commit Officially Signs With Texas A&M Aggies
On the court, the players are the ones making the big plays. Off the court? It's all the coaching staff, and Bucky McMillan has struck gold again for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Coming just two months after he originally committed to the Maroon and White, the A&M Basketball X page announced that class of 2026 guard Neiko Mundey has officially signed with the team.
Mundey, a native of Landover, Maryland, is ranked as the no. 3 player in the state of Maryland, and a top 50 player in the 2026 class, marking Texas A&M's first top 100 high school prospect since Manny Obaseki.
Mundey Morning
Mundey committed to the Aggies on September 18 of this year, choosing the Maroon and White over the Auburn Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans.
Following his commitment, Mundey paid an unofficial visit to College Station on October 11, taking in the environment of an A&M football game as they defeated the Florida Gators 34-17.
Per his ranks on his 247Sports page, the guard out of Price George's Christian Academy in Landover is the 43rd-best player in the nation in the 2026 class, and the seventh-ranked at his position.
Coach McMillan's "Bucky Ball" game plan will be lucky to have a player such as Mundey in the lineup next year, as the guard possesses elite ability to draw fouls and sink free throws.
Adam Finkelstein, a director of scouting for 247Sports, praised Mundey's abilities on both offense and defense, specifically his high level of intensity.
"Mundey is an aggressive and competitive two-way player who brings a consistently high level of intensity to the court. He scores in high volume, has the early makings of a true defensive stopper, and makes things happen on both ends of the floor," Finkelstein wrote in his evaluation of the hoopster.
"Defensively, he has the length, quickness, positional size, and sheer intensity to change the game. He’s a playmaker on that end (1.8 steals per game), can absorb some contact with his wiry strong frame, and has proven he can shut down opposing scorers."
Finkelstein also highlighted that Mundey is "wired to score first and foremost," as well as his abilities as a quality passer, both of which would be necessary in the A&M offense under head coach McMillan.
As for the Texas A&M Aggies of the current day, they will look to come back from a rough weekend in Stillwater as they host the UCF Knights Friday night at 7:00 PM.