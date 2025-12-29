Texas A&M Aggies basketball wraps up their 2025 non-conference schedule with a matchup against Prairie View A&M on Monday.

The Maroon and White have won their last two games against Jacksonville and East Texas A&M since their overtime loss to SMU. It's been more than a week since the Aggies last played, and they'll look to send the home crowd happy in their final game before SEC play begins.

Here's more information on Texas A&M's matchup against Prairie View.

How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Prairie View A&M Panthers

Nov 25, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Who: Texas A&M Aggies (9-3) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7)

What: Final non-conference game

When: Monday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Reed Arena, College Station Texas

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

TV Announcers: Andrew Monaco, Dr. John Thornton

Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network, 1620 AM/94.5 AM, Sirius XM 374

Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco, Dr. John Thornton

Last Season: Texas A&M had a solid 2024-25 season under then head coach Buzz Williams with a 23-11 record and 11-7 mark in SEC play. The Aggies lost to Texas in the second round of the conference tournament, but made it to March Madness as well. A&M beat Yale in the first round before losing to Michigan. PVAMU struggled mightly with a 5-27 record, near the bottom of the SWAC.

Series History: These programs most recently met in 2023, where the Aggies won 79-54. Texas A&M leads the all-time series 15-0.

Meet the Coaches

Nov 25, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M: This is the first season for McMillan at the helm for the Aggies, who came to College Station after spending five seasons as the head coach of Samford. McMillan had a 99-52 record at Samford with two Southern conference regular season titles, a tournament title, and NCAA tournament berth thanks to four 20 win seasons. Known for his quick, up-tempo style of "Bucky Ball", the Aggies look to make further strides.

Bryon Smith, Prairie View: Smith has been leading the Panthers since the 2016 season, and has them already making significant improvements from last year, such as matching their win total before conference play. PVAMU has typically been a contender under Smith, who won three straight SWAC conference titles from 2019-2021. He was awarded the Hugh Durham award in 2021, given to the country's best mid-major coach. Smith played college ball at Houston and is respected among the HBCU community.

What to Know About Prairie View A&M

The Panthers also play a quick style of offense, currently averaging over 84 points per game as well as 46 percent from the field. Their seven losses have come as a result of a challenging schedule such as facing LSU, North Texas, Wichita State, and Oklahoma State.

Guard Tai'Reon Joseph is the leading scorer for PVAMU, with just over 22 points per game. Forward Corey Wells is their leading rebounder with just over six per game, along with 12 points per game. Prairie View has two players that shoot 40 percent from beyond the arc in Marcel Bryant and Lance Williams. The Aggies will need to score well against this team, and that starts with sophomre guard Ruben Dominguez and senior guard Pop Isaacs.