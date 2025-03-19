Expert Reveals Major Red Flag for Texas A&M Aggies Ahead of March Madness
After a disappointing early exit in the SEC Tournament, the Texas A&M Aggies are hopeful of rebounding with a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Which will kick off Thursday when they take on the No. 13-seeded Yale Bulldogs.
And while losses in four of their last seven games aren't exactly the form that lends to confidence that they will advance far, they are still viewed as one of the better teams in the 64-team field. In his "ultimate" March Madness guide, ESPN's Joe Lunardi ranked the Aggies as the No. 20 best team in the field.
Yet, the bracketologist doesn't see the Aggies advancing very far in the tournament.
"Teams that can't make shots and rely on a referee's whistle to create points often exit early from the NCAA tournament," Lunardi writes. "Don't expect A&M to be an exception to that rule. The Aggies get by Yale before another double-digit entry, UC San Diego, knocks them out."
The good news here would be that Texas A&M doesn't join the growing list of No. 4 seeds to have been upset by a No. 13 seed. And they would avoid becoming the second straight SEC team to fall victim to an upset at the hands of the Bulldogs, who beat Auburn last year.
However, that upset is predicted to come in the very next round. Lunardi projects the Tritons to upset Michigan in the first round before doing the same to the Aggies. But why?
"The Aggies have little offense beyond the offensive glass and the free throw line," Lunardi writes about why the Aggies won't advance. "They are clearly the worst shooting team from a power conference in the tournament, ranking 317th in effective field goal percentage, and they commit turnovers at an alarming rate, slotting 249th in that category."
The struggles offensively and specifically are despite the stardom of senior guard Wade Taylor IV, who leads the points in points per game at 15.7. However, even he isn't the best shooter. Taylor is shooting just 35.4 percent from the field, and 33 percent from beyond the arc.
The shooting struggles showed up in Nashville, as the Aggies fell to arch-rivals, Texas, in double overtime 94-89, in a game where they shot 34.7 percent from the field. It is certainly a red flag for Texas A&M as they head into the tournament, and if they hope to advance it must improve.
The Aggies will take on Yale on Thursday, March 20, where inside Denver, Colorado's Ball Arena tip-off is scheduled for 6:25 p.m.
