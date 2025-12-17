Miami's Mario Cristobal Knows Exactly What to Expect From 'Maniacal' Kyle Field

It's no secret that the Texas A&M Aggies have one of the best, if not the best, home environment in all of college football. Over 100,000 fans acting as the 12th man, screaming their lungs out for their team on the field.

Despite multiple seasons of heartbreak and battered Aggie syndrome, they not only made the College Football Playoff, but are hosting the first round as well. As they welcome the Miami Hurricanes to town, head coach Mario Cristobal took the time to speak on the environment at Kyle Field.

Even before the game, the 'maniacal' environment is already playing a role in the game, changing the Hurricanes' preparation for the contest.

12th Man Effect

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Nana Boadi-Owusu (12) runs out with the 12th Man flag prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Despite losing the last week of the regular season, the Aggies missed out on getting a first-round bye, but they got the next best thing; a home game at Kyle Field. Reveled for their environment, and the chaos it creates for their opponents, it doesn't go unnoticed in game prep. Cristobal spoke highly of what the 12th man has created in College Station, discussing the effect it has on their preparation.

"That's one of the best atmospheres in all of college football or pro football, I imagine," Cristoball said during the Hurricanes' press conference last week. "I mean, I've been there actually four times: once here at Miami, once when I was at FIU, twice at the University of Alabama. So I've been there four times, and all four times it's a maniacal scene, right?"

Cristobal has fared about as expected in his trips to College Station. His Hurricanes lost at Kyle Field in 2022, 17-9, during his first season as the head coach. He also lost there in 2010 during his time as a head coach at FIU. However, he does have two wins under his belt during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2013 and 2015. He walked away as a winner, scoring 40 points or more in both contests.

"Great support, extremely loud," Cristobal continued on about the atmosphere at Kyle Field. "Certainly, they do a great job. What can you say? I mean, it's very well documented. So again, preparation has to be at its best."

The environment is sure to make a difference, especially for the Hurricanes, who are yet to play in front of a crowd of more than 70,000 fans this season. Now they make a trip to Kyle Field, with everything on the line, and well more than 100,000 screaming Aggies cheering for their demise.

The Aggies will host the Hurricanes on Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. CT

