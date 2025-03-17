MLB Star Bobby Witt Jr Makes Stunning Texas A&M Aggies March Madness Prediction
With Sunday's reveal of the 64-team field, it is officially March Madness season, which means bracket predictions are back in full force. And fans aren't the only ones who will spend the next few days filling out brackets, as even current Major League Baseball stars are taking part in the yearly tradition.
This includes current Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who made and then shared his bracket for this year on Sunday night following the selection show. And while some may scoff at his selection of the Kentucky Wildcats winning it all this year, his prediction of the Texas A&M Aggies losing to No. 13 seeded Yale Bulldogs will open even more eyes.
On the surface, this wouldn't be an unprecedented upset. Per NCAA.com, the 13 seeds have a 21.15 winning percentage all-time versus the four seeds. The latest upset ironically was the Bulldogs, who knocked off Auburn 78-76 in the tournament last year.
The 13 seed has pulled the upset 33 times, with it happening in each of the last five tournaments.
However, before that streak, a No. 13 seed failed to pull off the upset in 2014 and 2015, before it happened in 2016, but didn't happen in 2017.
An early exit for the Aggies would undoubtedly be disappointing. Especially after an early exit in the SEC Tournament, where Texas A&M fell 94-89 in a double overtime loss to their arch-rivals the Texas Longhorns.
Yet, after the Aggies suffered early exits from the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons following deep runs in the SEC tournament. There is hope that maybe their fortunes could be flipped this year.
The Aggies will take on Yale on Thursday, March 20, where inside Denver, Colorado's Ball Arena tip-off is scheduled for 6:25 p.m.
