Florida Assistant Sparks Postgame Tension with Texas A&M after Gators Win

On Saturday night, Texas A&M suffered their third conference loss this season. The defending national champion Florida Gators took a visit to College Station for a game to decide who would stand atop the SEC conference standings.

While there's an argument that the Gators have figured out how to put it all together, after suffering four losses before facing an SEC opponent, it's more likely that the Aggies just didn't play up to their competition.

In arguably Texas A&M's biggest game thus far, head coach Bucky McMillan's squad put together one of their worst shooting performances this season. Because of an extremely slow start, Florida would up end up taking the competition by a score of 86-67.

Tensions were high in Reed Arena the entire game. McMillan and the Aggies were hoping to knock off their first ranked opponent this season, while the Gators looked to continue their recent dominance against SEC competition. Those previously mentioned tensions even boiled over into the postgame as well.

A Closer Look at the Postgame Moment

Feb 7, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) dunks the ball as Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) defends during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With around four minutes remaining in the contest, Texas A&M guard Rylen Griffen was called for a technical foul after taking a cheap shot at Florida forward Thomas Haugh. While both teams had been jawing back and forth all night, Griffen seemingly crossed a line by the Gators' standards. By that point, the game was out of reach with the Aggies trailing by 24 points.

While the second half had been rough in general, it was Griffen's flagrant foul that really set things off. From then on, the temperature of both benches never really cooled. After the final buzzer, both teams shook hands, but it was clear that something else was going on.

A #Florida assistant got into it with #Aggies players after the game and both teams had to be restrained after an 86-67 Gators win.



Here's my view of what went down: pic.twitter.com/vo0OLmXMpP — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 8, 2026

Based on a video posted by KWKT FOX 44's Parker Rehm, Florida's Associate Head Coach Carlin Hartman appears to be yelling at Texas A&M players as both programs began to head their separate ways. As for what was said before this, one can only assume that there had been an altercation between the two teams during the postgame.

Some of the more memorable parts of the clip include Hartman shouting “f*** that s***” at the Aggies, while Florida guard Urban Klavzar is seen yelling “sorry‑ass motherf*****s” from a few steps away.

As the clip shows, several Texas A&M players immediately turn toward Hartman, forcing staffers and teammates from both sides to step in before things escalated any further. Nothing physical occurred, but the brief exchange was enough to halt both teams in their tracks before going their separate ways.

