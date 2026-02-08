The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M's Loss to Florida

For the first time in 2026, Texas A&M basketball has lost multiple matches in a row. First a narrow, 100-97 defeat to Alabama and now an absolute pummeling by No. 17 Florida at home. While A&M was able to keep itself afloat at the end of the first half, things came crashing down by the second.

There was not much positive to take from the defeat, but even so, the Aggies are still in a prime position to keep their push going to make it four straight years of the being Maroon and White in the Big Dance.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the good, bad and ugly of A&M's crushing defeat at Reed Arena versus Florida.

The Good: Recent win streaks bring cushion for NCAA Tournament push

While for some things some drab and dim for the hopes of Aggie basketball, the truth is that not only is there a lot of games to left to be played, but that their current record has paid dividends for their NCAA Tournament stock.

Sitting tied for third in the Southeastern Conference and having a 17-6 record, head coach Bucky McMillan has worked wonders on a program that seemed destined to fail in its for season after a whirlwind change of events to bring in the 2025-2026 season.

Hold your breath, Maroon and White fans, there's still work to be done.

The Bad: Disastrous field-goal percentage for A&M

While typically the Aggies have been slinging the ball all across the court to dominate possession and raining shots from every corner, Saturday night was surely not the case as A&M was able to muster a measily 31% field-goal percentage.

Moreover, the Aggies finished with their second-lowest point total of the year with 67 points, as their identity was stripped away in a dominant performance by the Gators.

The Ugly: First-half shooting dooms the Aggies early

Rarely are games won in the first half, but perhaps this contest was an exception to the common precedent. The Aggies' field-goal percentage was as low as 3.7% in the first half, as absolutely nothing they were attempting to do was able to make any lasting impact.

Whether it was a blocked shot or a flat-out miss, A&M saw Florida take control early of the contest, and unfortunately for the over 12,000 in attendance, there was nothing it could do to gather enough momentum to get back on track.