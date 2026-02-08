Texas A&M Blown Out by Florida in Blackout Game

For Texas A&M, it simply wasn’t their evening where Reed Arena was blacked out to welcome in the reigning national champions led by head coach Todd Golden.

The Gators held the Aggies to their lowest-scoring half of the season, with five players in double digits, securing the 86-67 win.

After a shocking period, A&M had no answers and were unable to knock down enough shots from the field and from three. Guards Pop Isaacs and Marcus Hill each registered 17 points and combined for six rebounds, but the entire offense couldn’t buy enough rebounds or baskets when it needed them against the red-hot Florida offense.

Aggies vs Gators Recap

Feb 7, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) goes to the basket during the second half against the Florida Gators at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The first half for the Aggies could have gone much worse than what it did against the Gators in the first half, after having only two points at the ten-minute mark. There was a span in which no field goals were made in 22 attempts, yet somehow the Aggies’ defense was able to hang on, only down 11 points.

From the field, A&M was going only 17 percent heading to the locker room, making 6 of its 35 field goals, while Florida connected on 12 of its 29 field goals. Beyond the arc, it was even worse for A&M, where only one three-pointer was made off 14 attempts. There were 14 attempts from downtown Florida as well, where only four went through the net.

Even when the Gators came into the evening being the No. 1 team in the country in rebounds, the Aggies fought through being undersized, even playing in increments of two forwards to try to stop the drought.

Going into the break, the defensive rebounding was in favor of the Gators 18-14, but the Aggies punched back, reeling in 12 to the Gators' six, with the total in favor of head coach Bucky McMillan's team, 26-24.

There was a 12-1 run for Florida, where nothing was dropping for A&M, but forwards Zach Clemence and Jamie Vinson cut into the deficit.

Coming out of the tunnel, A&M gave up a 6-0 run to Florida, where center Rueben Chinyelu had the first four points before guard Xaivian Lee and forward Thomas Haugh extended the pressure before center Micah Handlogten generated an 11-0 run to take the biggest lead of the evening at 52-24.

Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs then recorded the next eight points for the Aggies, drawing a trip to the line where he sank two free throws and nailed a couple of shots from three to inch back into the contest that was mainly one-sided.

Later on, forward Zach Clemence posted five straight points to cut the deficit to 20 points before Haugh kept drawing the whistle, making five shots from the charity stripe.

An 11-2 sequence was the exclamation point for the Gators as Haugh went on a tear, adding four points in the fastbreak point category along with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to end the night with sole possession of first.

The Aggies finished the evening going 31 percent from the field, 26 percent from three, as well as losing the total rebound battle, 50-43. Only two players were in double digits as points in the paint were one of the differences that favored the Gators 48-24.

Action resumes for A&M against Missouri on Wednesday, February 11, at 8 p.m.